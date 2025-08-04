"There are so many pillars I just can't understand" - Charlie Nicholas says Manchester United should have signed new Arsenal star

Former Arsenal striker Charlie Nicholas doesn't seem to understand Manchester United's transfer strategy this summer. He also opined that the Red Devils should have signed Christian Norgaard, who only recently joined the Gunners.

Ad

Speaking to Sky Bet, Nicholas claimed that few other signings would have made Ruben Amorim's side better. The 63-year-old also faulted Manchester United's delay in improving their squad depth, after having focused on getting deals done for Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

He said (via METRO):

"There are a lot of players out there, a whole list who I think would be better than what Manchester United currently have. I just don't know where they see themselves going. If I was Manchester United, why didn't they go in for Christian Norgaard?.”

Ad

Trending

Nicholas added:

"It looks as if they've waited for two high-profile players, but I look at them and I think, why are not adding more players like Norgaard, or players who have played well at Bournemouth and Newcastle - you could disrupt things and see who's interested. There are so many pillars I just can't understand.”

Ad

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal sealed Norgaard's signing from Brentford for £15 million this summer, and he put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal at the Emirates. The defensive midfielder is known for his passing accuracy and ball retention.

He's likewise a defensively intuitive midfielder who could rapidly win the ball from his opponents in a ground duel. Perhaps, if he had joined Manchester United, they might have benefited from his midfield proficiency.

Ad

United have struggled for quality in defensive midfield, with both Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte failing to live up to the expectations at Old Trafford in recent seasons. Considering Norgaard's relatively affordable transfer fee, he's an option that the Red Devils could have pursued in the transfer market.

"We needed more quality to get everyone to step up a bit more” - Manchester United's midfielder Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United v Everton FC: Premier League Summer Series - Source: Getty

Bruno Fernandes has claimed that an improvement in quality is necessary to enhance the competitiveness among the Red Devils' players. He also acknowledged the club's move in trying to enhance the squad but also touched upon the pressing need to add more reinforcements.

Ad

In an interview after the Red Devils' 2-2 draw against Everton in the Premier League Summer Series, Fernandes said (via The United Stand on X):

"We needed more quality to get everyone to step up a bit more to have more to do to get into the starting XI and I think that’s what the club and the manager are trying to do and hopefully we can get one or two players more to help with that.”

The Premier League giants have signed the trio of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Diego Leon so far this summer. They are also working on a deal to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More