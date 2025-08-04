"There are so many pillars I just can't understand" - Charlie Nicholas says Manchester United should have signed new Arsenal star

Former Arsenal striker Charlie Nicholas doesn't seem to understand Manchester United's transfer strategy this summer. He also opined that the Red Devils should have signed Christian Norgaard, who only recently joined the Gunners.
Speaking to Sky Bet, Nicholas claimed that few other signings would have made Ruben Amorim's side better. The 63-year-old also faulted Manchester United's delay in improving their squad depth, after having focused on getting deals done for Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.
He said (via METRO):
"There are a lot of players out there, a whole list who I think would be better than what Manchester United currently have. I just don't know where they see themselves going. If I was Manchester United, why didn't they go in for Christian Norgaard?.”
Nicholas added:
"It looks as if they've waited for two high-profile players, but I look at them and I think, why are not adding more players like Norgaard, or players who have played well at Bournemouth and Newcastle - you could disrupt things and see who's interested. There are so many pillars I just can't understand.”
According to Sky Sports, Arsenal sealed Norgaard's signing from Brentford for £15 million this summer, and he put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal at the Emirates. The defensive midfielder is known for his passing accuracy and ball retention.
He's likewise a defensively intuitive midfielder who could rapidly win the ball from his opponents in a ground duel. Perhaps, if he had joined Manchester United, they might have benefited from his midfield proficiency.
United have struggled for quality in defensive midfield, with both Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte failing to live up to the expectations at Old Trafford in recent seasons. Considering Norgaard's relatively affordable transfer fee, he's an option that the Red Devils could have pursued in the transfer market.
"We needed more quality to get everyone to step up a bit more” - Manchester United's midfielder Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes has claimed that an improvement in quality is necessary to enhance the competitiveness among the Red Devils' players. He also acknowledged the club's move in trying to enhance the squad but also touched upon the pressing need to add more reinforcements.
In an interview after the Red Devils' 2-2 draw against Everton in the Premier League Summer Series, Fernandes said (via The United Stand on X):
"We needed more quality to get everyone to step up a bit more to have more to do to get into the starting XI and I think that’s what the club and the manager are trying to do and hopefully we can get one or two players more to help with that.”
The Premier League giants have signed the trio of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Diego Leon so far this summer. They are also working on a deal to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.