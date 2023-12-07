“There are so many players but he has been fantastic” - Darren Bent suggests 2 Arsenal stars are more important than Bukayo Saka now

Darren Bent has indirectly suggested that William Saliba and Declan Rice are more important to Arsenal right now than Bukayo Saka.

Saka, 22, has quickly become Mikel Arteta's star player. He is one of their most trusted sources for goal contributions, registering 19 goals and 18 assists in the 52 Premier League games since the start of last season.

In a list published in July this year, ESPN FC named Saka as the best winger in the world for the 2022-23 season. Hence, there is no doubt that he is one of the most important players in this young Arsenal side.

But Bent's recent comments suggest that two Gunners stars may be more important to Arteta's side than Saka right now. In a conversation on TalkSPORT, the former Tottenham Hotspur striker was asked if Declan Rice had become the Gunners' most important player.

Bent suggested that Saliba should be in that conversation, snubbing Saka in the process. He said (h/t The Boot Room):

"And Saliba [when asked if Rice is Arsenal's most important player]. There are so many players but he has been, honestly, fantastic."

Saliba and Rice make up the Gunners' spin in midfield and defense. The English defensive midfielder has added defensive steel at the base of Arteta's midfield after a £105 million transfer from West Ham United this summer.

Saliba (22), meanwhile, has become an irreplaceable player in Arsenal's team since making his debut in August 2022. Both he and Rice have played in every single game in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League this season.

Arsenal remain top of the league after gameweek 15

Arsenal are still two points clear at the top after the end of gameweek 15. They got the job done against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road via a late Declan Rice goal in stoppage time, winning 4-3 on Tuesday (5 December).

Bukayo Saka also registered his 11th assist across competitions this season after his pass was converted by Gabriel Martinelli in the game against Luton. No player in Europe's big five leagues has more.

Liverpool, meanwhile, made sure that they were still two points off the top the following day, beating Sheffield United 2-0 at Bramall Lane. Aston Villa, meanwhile, sprung a surprise at Villa Park as they beat Manchester City 1-0 at Villa Park.

The result means the Villans have 32 points from 15 matches and trail league leaders Arsenal by just four points. Manchester City, who have won five of the last six league titles, sit in fourth with 30 points. They are now winless in their last four Premier League games.