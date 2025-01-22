“There are many titles left to win” - Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe reflects on 5-2 thrashing against rivals Barcelona in Super Cup final

Kylian Mbappe has admitted that Real Madrid players took no time to recover from the 5-2 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Supercup final last week. He insisted that they are now focused on winning the other trophies on offer this season.

Speaking to the media, Mbappe said that the Real Madrid players were sad on the plane back to Spain after the loss in Saudi Arabia. He added that they were quick to switch focus and that helped them win the Copa del Rey match against Celta Vigo just three days later.

Mbappe said via MadridUniversal:

“It was very sad. We lost a final against a great rival. On the plane, we were very sad. There are many titles left to win. We had a Copa match, and it was very important to win. The Celta match was not easy to win.

"We were aware that it was a very bad match for us. But in football, you must change your mentality quickly, and that is what we have done. We hope to continue tomorrow.”

When asked if he needed to improve his game, he added:

"My goal is to have the best game with Madrid in every match. I feel that I can do better, I have it in my legs. I will never become a shy player. When a player like me arrives at Madrid, they must come with humility. It is not shyness, I cannot come here and demand. I respect the game. With every passing moment, I have more importance in the team. If I can score 40, great; if I can score more, even better.”

Kylian Mbappe has scored four goals in his last three matches for Real Madrid in all competitions. He has taken his tally for the season to 17 goals and three assists in all competitions for the Spanish club.

When former Real Madrid star backed Kylian Mbappe backed to get better

Former Real Madrid striker Fernando Morientes spoke to Mundo Deportivo earlier this season, expressing confidence that Kylian Mbappe was bound to get better. He recalled his own first season at the club and stated that 12 goals were enough to become the top scorer.

He said via MadridUniversal:

“He has 10 or 11 goals. I finished my first season at Madrid with 12 goals in total and I was the team’s top scorer. Mbappe’s problem is that he has spoiled us, but I’m sure his best form will come.”

Real Madrid are up against RB Salzburg on Wednesday (January 22) in the UEFA Champions League. They have managed to get back on top of the table in LaLiga after Atletico Madrid dropped points last weekend.

