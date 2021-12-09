“There have not been massive changes” – Rangers star on working under Steven Gerrard and Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Rangers star John Lundstram has lifted the lid on what it is like to play under Steven Gerrard and new Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

“When you play in midfield, you have always got a certain role to carry out. You have got to be able to pass the ball, you have got to be combative, you have got to want the ball and you have got to be energetic. I think most managers would demand that of their midfielders anyway. There has not been massive changes."

He added:

"The No. 6 role is one the boss likes to play with as well so there’s not massive differences. But we can see little tweaks the new manager has come in and made and it’s working."

John Lundstram joined Scottish Premiership champions Rangers from Championship club Sheffield United on a free transfer in the summer. Former Gers manager Steven Gerrard played a key role in luring the Englishman to Ibrox.

However, Steven Gerrard left Rangers to take charge as Aston Villa's new manager last month. With the Liverpool legend gone, John Lundstram is now looking to establish himself as a regular starter under new boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Rangers have won four of their five matches across all competitions since Giovanni van Bronckhorst took charge last month. The Dutchman's first defeat as Light Blues boss came against Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup semi-final.

Steven Gerrard left Rangers for Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard took charge as Rangers manager ahead of the 2018-19 season. The Englishman went on to help the Light Blues win the Scottish Premiership last term, ending Celtic's reign over the title.

Having led Rangers to the league title, Steven Gerrard felt it was the right time to make the step up to the Premier League when Aston Villa came calling last month. He now has a four-year deal with the Villans.

The former midfielder will now be looking to help Aston Villa achieve their targets. Many hope Gerrard will be ready to take charge as Liverpool's manager when Jurgen Klopp decides to step down at Anfield.

