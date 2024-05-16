"There has to be a massive clear out" - Wayne Rooney names the only senior player he would keep at Manchester United this summer

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has named club captain Bruno Fernandes the only senior player he would keep at Old Trafford to facilitate a successful rebuild. Rooney's comments occurred after Fernandes inspired the Red Devils to a crucial 3-2 win against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday (May 15).

Fernandes had another outstanding performance as Manchester United returned to winning ways at Old Trafford. He was at his very best as he provided an assist, created five big chances, and had the most passes (48), crosses (eight), and touches (70) of any player on the pitch.

Following their win, Rooney was asked which players he would keep at Old Trafford. He told Sky Sports (via United in Focus):

“He is the one player with quality, he has got fight in him. The young players, then all the other players I’d get rid of them. I’d keep the young players and Bruno, and then there has to be a massive clear out. There has to be. It’s not going to be one year, but I think it’s going to be over the next couple of years.”

Rooney also conveyed his ruthlessness when asked about Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire following their impressive season.

“Dalot’s done well, Harry Maguire’s had an in and out season, but to compete they need better players. To compete with Man City, with Liverpool, with Arsenal, they need better players,” he added.

Fernandes has had a good season, registering 15 goals and 12 assists in 46 appearances across competitions. Despite coming under criticism for his on-field behavior, the 29-year-old has arguably been Manchester United's best player since 2020, scoring 79 goals and providing 65 assists in 231 appearances to date.

Who do Manchester United play next in the Premier League?

Manchester United boosted their hopes of qualifying for next season's UEFA Europa Conference League with a thrilling 3-2 win over Newcastle United on Wednesday. They will conclude their 2023-24 season with a trip to the Falmer Stadium where they face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, May 19.

The Red Devils are currently in eighth with 57 points from 37 games, three points behind Chelsea, who are in sixth. They are tied in points with seventh-placed Newcastle but are behind on goal difference (-3 to 21).

Erik ten Hag's side will need to defeat Brighton and hope Newcastle drop points in their next game against Brentford to qualify for the Conference League next season.

Manchester United will also face Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, May 25.