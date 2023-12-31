"There might be a real player in there" - Graeme Souness heaps praise on Manchester United star and makes Ryan Giggs claims

Graeme Souness has urged Alejandro Garnacho to watch clips of Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs to improve his game. He added that the Welshman was the best winger along with George Best, and wants the Argentine to follow their steps.

He was writing in the Daily Mail when he sent a message to Garnacho and claimed that the young winger had the potential to become a great player. However, he feels that the teenager still needs to work harder:

"When I watch Garnacho, it looks as if there might be a real player in there. He has pace, technical ability, can finish and possesses a real boldness and confidence to take chances, as his two strikes against Aston Villa and his wonder goal at Everton proved. He's 19 and shows no fear. What frustrates me about him are his theatrics and the infernal holding his hand up to his head when he has a shot at goal and it goes 10 yards wide, as if it's a big drama. Did Ryan Giggs do that? To Garnacho, I say: 'Go and dig out some tapes of Giggs, the best winger we've seen in Britain in modern times and the finest since George Best was wearing a United shirt.' It's not all about you, son. Just get on with the game."

He added:

"That theatrical stuff is not necessary and it's not what top players do. It's irritating to watch. If he gets rid of that nonsense, he'll be a player worth watching, though as a teenager, he should be dipping in and out of the team and not be a main man for United. If we see less of him in 2024, it might actually mean United are putting their recruitment failings behind them."

Garnacho has scored thrice in 18 Premier League matches this season and assisted twice. The Manchester United winger has two more goals in 6 UEFA Champions League matches this season and two Carabao Cup games.

Manchester United suffer another defeat in the Premier League

Manchester United was beaten by Nottingham Forest on Saturday in the Premier League. Morgan Gibbs-White and Nicolas Dominguez scored for the home side, while Marcus Rashford scored the lone goal for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag's side has now lost as many matches as they did in the 2022/23 season. It is also the first time that they have lost 9 matches in the first 20 games of the season in the Premier League era.

The defeat was also Manchester United's 21st in 2023, their fourth worst ever. The only other times they have lost more is in 1930 (28), 1972 (25) and 1921 (24).