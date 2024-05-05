"There was motivation to go out there and put it right" - Harvey Elliott on Liverpool's performance in their win over Spurs

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott commented on his side's consummate performance in their 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, May 5.

The Reds started the game off strong, with Mohamed Salah netting his first goal in five league matches in the 16th minute. Andy Robertson added another on the stroke of half-time to ensure a comfortable lead for the Reds at the break.

Elliott then came into his own, stealing the ball from Emerson Royal and playing a perfect cross for Cody Gakpo to head home the Reds' third in the 50th minute. The Englishman then got himself on the scoresheet in the 59th minute with a thunderous strike that gave Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario no chance.

After the game, the 21-year-old said (via Sky Sports):

"There was motivation to go out there and put it right. We know we've not been good enough in the last few weeks and we wanted to put it right."

Talking about his own performance and goal, he added:

"I thought it was going over to be honest [his goal]. I saw it drop at the end. It's about time I scored a goal, I think I've hit the bar and the post in the last few games."

Although he is only 21, Elliott is one of the more experienced campaigners in Jurgen Klopp's side. Having made his Liverpool debut in September 2019 at just 16 years of age, he has already made 117 appearances for the club.

Elliott has been deployed in a myriad of positions, including both wings, attacking midfield, second striker, and central midfield. He has performed admirably whenever called upon, having bagged 10 goals and 13 assists for the club so far.

WATCH: Harvey Elliott scores incredible goal in Liverpool's 4-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott scored an absolute belter in the Reds' 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

With his side leading 3-0 already, he received the ball from Mohamed Salah at the edge of the box. He took a touch beyond two defenders, brought the ball onto his left foot, and curled his strike into the far corner beyond Guglielmo Vicario.

This was Elliott's fourth goal across competitions this season, alongside nine assists, in 51 appearances. It is intriguing to note that he has only started 25 of those 51 games, which means that most of his impact comes off the bench.