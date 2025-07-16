"There are much better ways to enjoy" - Spanish minister criticizes Barcelona's Lamine Yamal for 18th birthday party celebrations

Spain's Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, has criticized Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal for his birthday party celebrations. The teenager recently turned 18 years old and marked the occasion with a big party, which has since drawn controversy.

Ad

The Association of People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias have criticized the Spaniard over the alleged use of dwarves at the party. Meanwhile, the Ministry for Social Rights has reportedly requested an investigation into the incident.

Speaking recently to the media, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Redondo pointed out that there are better ways to celebrate the occasion.

“I believe there are much better ways to enjoy the celebration than by abusing the most vulnerable people,” said Redondo.

Ad

Trending

Lamine Yamal is coming off a tremendous season with Barcelona. The Spaniard helped the Catalans win LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana.

The teenager finished the campaign with 18 goals and 25 assists from 55 games across competitions. He also helped Barcelona win all four El Clasicos against Real Madrid in the 2024-25 season.

Yamal's previous contract was due to expire in 2026, briefly raising questions about his future at Camp Nou. However, the youngster has signed a new deal with the Catalans until 2031, ending all speculation regarding his future.

Ad

What has CSD president said about the controversy surrounding Barcelona's Lamine Yamal?

Lamine Yamal

The president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, has also opened up on the controversy surrounding Barcelona's Lamine Yamal. Speaking recently, as cited by Barca Universal, Uribes insisted that the matter required an educational and supportive approach.

Ad

“We shouldn’t overdramatise or stigmatise anyone, especially not Lamine Yamal. He’s still a very young man, and we need to take an educational and supportive approach. I’m sure we will continue to make progress in this area,” said Uribes.

He added:

“Freedom should always be balanced with respect for others, especially for vulnerable groups. Sport is not just about competition—it’s about values. Athletes must send a positive message.”

Ad

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Rafael Louzan, has also shared his opinion on the incident.

“I have the utmost respect for Lamine. He just turned 18. I don’t know exactly what happened. Other people will have to evaluate that. We all know how important he is for Barça and the national team,” said Louzan.

The teenager has already appeared 106 times for Barcelona and 21 times for Spain to date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More