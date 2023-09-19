Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho's row with club manager Erik Ten Hag has attracted a lot of attention, with many taking turns to comment on the situation. Premier League icon Alan Shearer has now weighed in on the subject.

The former Newcastle United forward opined that Erik Ten Hag's decision to bring the row to the public is an indication that a lot was already going on in the dressing room.

Shearer told The Rest Is Football podcast:

"He must have been on his final call and his final chance. The only thing I would say is - and we have said it before - for him to come out and publicly say that about Jadon Sancho. I don't know what's gone on, but you [always] hear different rumors about players being late, not turning up for training and missing a team bus."

"That in itself is unacceptable. How many times has it happened? We're not sure, but for him to come out and publicly say about Jadon Sancho, there must have been several things that have gone on in the dressing room."

Erik Ten Hag and Jadon Sancho's public row began when the Dutchman dropped the attacker for Manchester United's recent Premier League clash with Arsenal. Speaking in his post-match interview following a 3-1 loss, the tactician stated that the player was dropped because he wasn't working well in training.

However, the attacker responded in a social media post telling his followers not to believe the Dutchman's statement while claiming that he was being made a scapegoat. Those comments eventually earned him a penalty from the club by virtue of which he's now ostracized from the rest of the group.

Jadon Sancho reduced to bit-part role by Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United

Jadon Sancho has watched his involvement get drastically reduced at Manchester United this season.

Prior to the Arsenal game, the Englishman had made three appearances for the club, with all coming from the bench. He saw just 22 minutes of playing time in the 1-0 victory over Wolves on Matchday 1 of the new Premier League season.

Sancho played 24 minutes in the 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur before recording 30 minutes of involvement in a 3-2 triumph over Nottingham Forest. Since then, he's missed each of Manchester United's last two games against Arsenal and Brighton.

The winger doesn't appear to be part of Ten Hag's plans and it wouldn't be a surprise if he exits the club in the winter window.