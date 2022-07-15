“There must be something that we don’t know” – Manchester United fans surprised with Ten Hag refusing to start 25-year-old star during pre-season clash against Melbourne Victory

Manchester United fans have expressed their surprise towards Erik ten Hag's team selection for their latest pre-season friendly against Melbourne Victory in Australia.

The Red Devils will be aiming to kick on from an incredibly impressive performance against Liverpool in their previous encounter in Bangkok, as they beat their arch rivals 4-0 in Ten Hag's first game in charge.

Ahead of today's clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the 52-year-old boss named his starting lineup for the fixture, with Harry Maguire starting as captain and Tom Heaton in goal ahead of David de Gea, as well as Fred and Scott McTominay once again starting in central midfield.

One player's notable omission has been questioned by fans, as Donny van de Beek has once again been left out of the side.

Expectations are high for the 25-year-old this season as he reunites with former boss Ten Hag, with whom he thrived at Ajax before making the jump to Manchester United two years ago.

The Dutch international has scored twice in 50 appearances for United since he joined and was even shipped out on-loan to relegation-threatened Everton last summer, where he again failed to make much of an impact.

Ahead of the clash in Melbourne, United fans took to Twitter to express their surprise that Van de Beek has once again been left out of the side:

Erik ten Hag discusses best position for Donny van de Beek ahead of new campaign with Manchester United

Ahead of their latest game Down Under, Ten Hag was asked what he feels the midfielder's best position is.

Van de Beek appeared lost under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he appeared to be playing too deep as he could not get into the side ahead of the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

Ahead of their upcoming fixture at the MCG, Ten Hag told a press conference, as per The Manchester Evening News:

"He can do both [sit deep and play high] - I know that from the past. But his best position is his capabilities in the box of the opponent, so playing short behind the striker [is his best role].

"He has a really good smell for being in the right position."

