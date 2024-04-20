"There is no need to create a special plan" - Inter Miami boss provides injury update on Lionel Messi

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino has provided an update on injured striker Lionel Messi ahead of the MLS home clash with Nashville on Saturday (April 20).

The 36-year-old Argentine has had an injury-plagued start to the new season, missing four games across competitions due to muscular issues. Messi, though, has played the last three games, scoring thrice and assisting twice.

With the club schedule less demanding for the next few weeks, Martino said that there's no 'special' plan to keep his compatriot in optimum shape. Ahead of the Nashville game, Martino said (as per as):

"From now, we’re going to play games every weekend. I think we only have one game during the week, against Orlando (May 15).

"We will evaluate those moments when the number of games becomes more frequent, but there is no need to create a special plan because he’s feeling good. He is working well on a day-to-day basis and at the pace we are going. We will continue in the same way.”

Despite being plagued by injuries, Lionel Messi has had an impressive season, with seven goals and four assists in eight games across competitions.

"We have an exciting future" - Lionel Messi's Inter Miami boss

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino

Much like Lionel Messi, Tata Martino is also into his first full season with Inter Miami.

Despite missing players in the opening few weeks, the Herons have fared better - six more points in the MLS than what they had at this stage of the season last year.

In the aforementioned interaction, Martino predicts an 'exciting' future for the side when most players are expected to be available after the Copa America and Olympics this summer.

“We still don’t have all of our players available and that probably will not happen until July or even the end of July, because we have the Copa América then the Olympics.

"The issue is that the team can provide answers until then so that what happened last year does not happen again this time. Right now, we have more points - if I’m not mistaken we have six more points than we did at the same stage last season.

He added:

"The team is in a different situation in the table and if we can overcome this until the moment when we are all available which is the last stage of the tournament, we have an exciting future”.

While Lionel Messi is expected to participate in the Copa America, it's uncertain whether he will also play the Olympics in Paris. Meanwhile, Inter Miami are atop the MLS Eastern Conference after nine games.