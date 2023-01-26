"There is no need to get personal" - Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher hits back at agent Kia Joorabchian following Everton comments

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hit back at Kia Joorabchian following his comments about Everton. The pundit pointed to the agent's role in 'weakening' clubs and named Everton, Queens Park Rangers (QPR), and Arsenal to back his point.

Carragher believes Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has an unhealthy relationship with Joorabchian, and that has caused a lot of problems for the Toffees. The Merseyside club are currently in the relegation zone and have just sacked Frank Lampard.

Carragher took to Twitter to hit back at Joorabchian's comments about him on talkSPORT. The Liverpool legend tweeted:

"Kia, there is no need to get personal, I'm just analysing your role in football clubs!

Involved in helping Everton to the bottom of PL

Involved at QPR, which ended with relegation

Your signings at Arsenal took them to 8th, now they've gone, they're top"

Kia Joorabchian hits out at Liverpool legend

Kia Joorabchian was not pleased with Jamie Carragher calling him out for Everton's downfall and hit out at the Liverpool legend on Wednesday. The agent took shots at the pundit and recalled the incident when the former footballer spat on a girl while travelling his in his car.

Joorabchian added on talkSPORT:

"When Simon [Jordan] says something, I respect it because he's an educated person. Unlike someone like Jamie Carragher who unfortunately lives in a glass house, spits out of car windows and has no education in terms of his background when he makes a comment."

Carragher accused the agent of pushing his clients to Everton and Joorabchian responded:

"I've done three transfers of my players [to Everton] over the course of Farhard's tenure at Everton. Richarlison, who was very successful. The free transfer of Bernard from Shakhtar, and again he was a player who wasn't a complete disaster and he did very well."

Speaking about the failed transfer, the agent continued:

"We had Carlo Ancelotti which was the only manager they've taken [from my clients] as a recommendation and we always do the same with every club in the Premier League if they're looking for a manager - we always present our client. We were also involved in the El-Ghazi loan which was part of the Lucas Digne transfer and an FFP scenario and unfortunately that didn't work out due to the change of manager and he wasn't in the new manager's plans."

Everton are yet to appoint a new manager and have been linked with Marcelo Bielsa.

