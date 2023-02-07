"There is no need to talk much" - Al-Nassr star on rumors surrounding his decision to hand the No. 7 jersey to Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr winger Jaloliddin Masharipov has addressed claims that he wanted to leave Al-Aalami after having to hand his No. 7 jersey to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo put an end to speculation over his future by joining Al-Nassr on a free transfer in December. He put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club.

Al-Aalami made Ronaldo the highest-paid footballer in the world to lure him to Saudi Arabia. They also replaced Abdullah Madu with the Portuguese icon as the club's new captain following his arrival.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was handed the No. 7 kit as well, with its previous owner Masharipov picking up another jersey. This led to speculation that the Uzbekistan international was growing frustrated at Al-Nassr.

There were claims that Masharipov was unhappy about having to hand the No. 7 jersey to Ronaldo. He was even said to be seeking a move away from the club following the 38-year-old's arrival.

However, Masharipov has now rubbished claims that he did not want to give his jersey number to Ronaldo. The Al-Nassr winger revealed that he was more than happy to hand it over. He told Sports.ru [via Sports.uz]:

"When Ronaldo arrived, many people spread rumors about my departure from the team, all kinds of false news came out. Before Cristiano's arrival, many people asked me, 'Will you give him the No. 7?' How can you not give it?! He is Cristiano Ronaldo!"

"Such players should always be respected! After giving my number, many people assumed that I would leave the team. I gave my number without any problem. There was no talk of leaving. Both the club and the coach wanted to see me in the team."

Masharipov added:

"I have a contract with the team. I only changed my number because Ronaldo came. This guy is one of the two best players in the world. There is no need to talk much."

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr so far?

Despite finalizing a transfer to Al-Nassr in December, Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to make his debut for the club until late January. He was serving a two-match suspension for smashing an Everton fan's phone in April last year.

The former Real Madrid superstar then made his first appearance for Al-Aalami in their 1-0 win against Ettifaq in the league. He made his cup debut in Saudi Arabia against Al-Ittihad on January 26, but could not prevent a defeat for his side.

Ronaldo scored his first goal for the Saudi Pro League club in their 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh on Friday, February 3.

