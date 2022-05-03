"There is a need for top-quality players" - Rangnick names only position Manchester United don't need to strengthen this summer 

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick believes the club need to add top-quality players across all areas of the squad except the goal-keeping department.

The Red Devils ended a run of three games without a win in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Brentford on Monday, May 2. Despite the win, the side remain sixth in the table and face a difficult task to finish higher than that.

Manchester United had a pretty impressive summer transfer window last year as they added Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, they have moved backwards this season and are likely to be without UEFA Champions League football next season.

Manchester United @ManUtd



A winning Old Trafford finale in 2021/22!



#MUFC | #MUNBRE Three goals = three pointsA winning Old Trafford finale in 2021/22! Three goals = three points ✔A winning Old Trafford finale in 2021/22! #MUFC | #MUNBRE

Rangnick believes the Red Devils need to bring in a few top-quality players over the next transfer window to close the gap on the teams above them. He said the goalkeeping department is the only area they do not need to strengthen.

He told Sky Sports:

"Apart from goalkeeping where we have three excellent goalkeepers in Tom Heaton, Dean Henderson and David de Gea, in all other areas there will be players leaving the club. I wouldn't put focus on special areas of the pitch - it should go through the whole team."

Rangnick went on to add:

"So far we haven't been able to speak [to Ten Hag]. Erik's focus is on winning the Dutch league, our focus was on our games. It's obvious quite a few players will leave and there is a need for top-quality players. I strongly believe that if everyone works together we can bring Man Utd back to where we need to be."

The German tactician concluded:

"Other clubs only needed two or three transfer windows to challenge but from now on we need to bring in top-quality players who really help raise the level. If this happens then I don't think it should take too long."

Manchester United will need to bring in several players with summer exodus on the horizon

Several players will leave Manchester United this summer. Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani are set to leave after their contracts expire in July. Nemanja Matic has also revealed that he will be departing the club this summer.

Erik ten Hag will have a big summer rebuild ahead of him and the midfield will need more quality as well as depth. Upfront, Cristiano Ronaldo has done the bulk of the goal-scoring but the 37-year-old isn’t a long-term option and the club will need to sign another forward.

Defensively, Manchester United have looked light in the full-back areas as well as at the heart of the defense. With Harry Maguire failing to recapture his old form, a new central defender could also alleviate some of the issues at the back.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra