"There needs to be movement for sure" - Liverpool handed boost in chase for target as manager makes interesting claim on transfer

Southampton manager Russell Martin has provided a transfer update involving Romeo Lavia, who has attracted interest from Liverpool this summer.

The Reds are currently in the market for a midfielder after seeing multiple departures in that department. The Merseyside outfit have reportedly had three bids rejected by the Saints in their pursuit of the Belgium international.

Lavia was excluded from Southampton's squad in their loss against Gillingham on Tuesday night (August 8). When asked about the midfielder's absence, Martin did not directly address his future.

However, the Southampton boss admitted the possibility of more transfers this summer, insisting movement is required for the club. He told BBC Radio after the match (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo):

"We have a big group, but only so many players that can help us. There needs to be movement for sure. [Director of football] Jason [Wilcox] has been very honest about it, and he feels exactly the same way, and so do the ownership group."

He added:

"But also, there needs to be movement that suits us as a club. I don't envisage anything changing between now and the weekend, but it's football, right, so anything can happen."

The Reds are definitely in need of options to bolster their midfield. The Merseyside outfit have witnessed Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leave Anfield this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp's side can secure Lavia's services before the transfer deadline arrives.

"If you really want him pay it" - Jamie Carragher slams Liverpool hierarchy for 'embarrassing' pursuit of Romeo Lavia

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has slammed the club's hierarchy for not matching Southampton's valuation of Lavia. The Saints want £50 million for the Belgian international while the Reds' third bid of £46 million was rejected by the club.

Jamie Carragher @Carra23

Liverpool for years now have got deals done quickly with no fuss.

If you don’t think he’s worth 50M move on, if you really want him pay it.

Also not sure why LFC aren’t in for Caicedo, yes it’s a lot of money but Liverpool got big money for JH/FAB 🤷‍♂️ This is embarrassing.Liverpool for years now have got deals done quickly with no fuss.If you don’t think he’s worth 50M move on, if you really want him pay it.Also not sure why LFC aren’t in for Caicedo, yes it’s a lot of money but Liverpool got big money for JH/FAB 🤷‍♂️ twitter.com/_pauljoyce/sta…

The Merseyside outfit's initial two offers worth £38 million (including add-ons) and £42 million were dismissed by Southampton. In response to journalist Paul Joyce, who reported that the Reds' third offer was rejected, Carragher wrote on Twitter:

"This is embarrassing. Liverpool for years now have got deals done quickly with no fuss. If you don’t think he’s worth 50M move on, if you really want him pay it. Also not sure why LFC aren’t in for Caicedo, yes it’s a lot of money but Liverpool got big money for JH [Jordan Henderson]/FAB [Fabinho]."

The Reds have received decent money for Henderson and Fabinho, with Saudi Pro League outfits Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad paying £12 million and £40 million, respectively.