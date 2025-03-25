“There is nothing to be afraid of” - Barcelona star says he wants to face Real Madrid in Champions League final

Barcelona's Pedri has expressed his desire to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Munich. He responded to questions during the presentation of his new children’s book, "Pedri y la leyenda de las botas de oro", which was part of an initiative in favor of eating better for children.

When asked if he would like a Clasico for the European title, the Spain international did not hesitate (via Barca Universal):

“I would sign for a Barca-Madrid final in Munich. There is nothing to be afraid of. It would mean we reached the final. I am sure all the fans would love it. Being in the final is what matters."

Barcelona have performed better than Real Madrid head-to-head in recent encounters. Their biggest win came in the Supercopa de Espana final on January 12, when they crushed Los Blancos 5-2, despite going a man down, to clinch their 15th Supercopa.

Earlier in the current La Liga season, Barca thrashed Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, enjoying a convincing 4-0 win. These recent Clasico wins will offer a high level of confidence to the Blaugrana, knowing they have already bested their fiercest rivals quite regularly this season.

Real Madrid Femenino stun Barcelona Femeni with historic Clasico victory

Real Madrid Femenino wrote a new chapter of their history as they clinched their first El Clasico win against Barcelona Femeni. It was a 3-1 win for the visitors at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys on March 23.

After losing 18 successive fixtures in a row to Barca, Los Blancos finally ended that run in style and closed the gap at the top of the Liga F table to four points. The visitors opened the scoring just before the half through Alba Redondo (41'). Barcelona stormed back in the second half, with Caroline Graham Hansen equalizing in the 67th minute with a precise header.

Controversy followed when Jana Fernandez believed she had put Barca ahead, only for her goal to be disallowed for offside. However, it could not be checked, as there is no VAR in Liga F. Real Madrid seized the opportunity, and Caroline Weir capped a late double, scoring in the 87th minute and again in stoppage time (90+6') to clinch the historic win.

Barca Femeni have now lost only their second league game of the season, having won 21 out of their last 23 games. Madrid Femenino sit close behind them with 19 wins, two draws, and two losses from 23 games.

