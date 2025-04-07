“There is nothing better” - Kylian Mbappe responds when asked if he wants to win Ballon d’Or or Champions League

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has revealed his preference between winning the UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d’Or with Los Blancos. The Frenchman moved to Spain as a free agent last summer and has hit the ground running since his arrival.

Ad

Mbappe is gearing up to lead the line for his side in their Champions League quarterfinals against Arsenal this month. The forward has yet to taste success in the competition, coming closest with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) when they finished as runners-up to Bayern Munich in 2020.

In an interview with La Sexta TV, the 26-year-old pointed out that winning the Ballon d’Or is not as important to him as winning the Champions League. He revealed that winning the competition will earn him a place in Real Madrid history, unlike the Ballon d'Or, which is an individual honour.

Ad

Trending

“Ballon d’Or or Champions League? Ballon d’Or is an individual thing. I always said that playing for Real Madrid is the most important part of my career, so winning a Champions League with Real Madrid, the best club in the world, is becoming part of the history of the best club in the world, and there is nothing better than that.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mbappe has been in impressive form this term and is regarded as one of the frontrunners to win the individual award in 2025. The former PSG man has registered 32 goals and four assists in 46 appearances for Los Blancos this season, leading the club for goals scored.

Kylian Mbappe has received seven Ballon d'Or nominations, the first of which came when he was a teenager in 2017. He was the youngest nominee for the award until Lamine Yamal arrived on the scene. Mbappe has finished in the top three once, in 2023 (Lionel Messi won).

Ad

Juventus great ignores Kylian Mbappe in Ballon d’Or prediction

Juventus great Paolo Di Canio has overlooked Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe in making his selection for the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner. The France international is one of the leading names, with his chances boosted significantly by his move to Los Blancos.

Di Canio revealed in an interview with FootItalia that if the season were brought to an end today, he would tip Mohamed Salah to win the award over Kylian Mbappe. He pointed out that this was an easy decision for him, given the form of the Liverpool ace this season.

Ad

He said (via TribalFootball):

"From my point of view, if we stop the season now, of course, there is no doubt for me, Salah would win the Ballon d'Or, Golden Ball, Salah easy."

Salah has likely lost ground in the race for the award, seeing as his Liverpool side have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16. The prediction of West Ham legend Di Canio is unlikely to come to pass, and Mbappe may yet receive the award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More