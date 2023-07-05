"There is nothing, it is nonsense" – Real Madrid star's agent rubbishes rumors linking player with Saudi Arabia move

Ferland Mendy's agent, Yvan Le Mee, has dismissed reports linking his client to a move to Saudi Arabia amid his uncertain Real Madrid future.

Mendy, 28, has emerged as a potential summer outgoing as the La Liga side have reportedly grown frustrated with his lacklustre outings and below-par injury-record. He started just 25 matches past season.

Earlier this week, MARCA reported that Mendy has attracted attention from certain Saudi Pro League teams ahead of the upcoming season.

But, Le Mee squashed the rumors while speaking on L'Equipe du soir:

"The Saudi Arabia and Ferland Mendy thing? No, there is nothing. New players are being announced every morning there who can play in Saudi Arabia. Soon, it will be [Kylian] Mbappe and so on. There is nothing, it is nonsense. He is at Real Madrid... all good."

Mendy, who has a deal until June 2025 at Santiago Bernabeu, has been replaced by Eduardo Camavinga as Los Blancos' first-choice left-back since the turn of the year. Nacho Fernandez and David Alaba are also currently ahead of the Le Havre academy product in the pecking order.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are expected to incorporate summer signing Fran Garcia into their first-team plans next season. They facilitated a return for the player from Rayo Vallecano for €5 million last month.

Prior to his recent transfer, the 23-year-old defender scored five goals and laid out eight assists in 122 overall matches for Rayo Vallecano.

Meanwhile, Mendy has netted five goals and provided 10 assists in 133 games for Real Madrid since arriving from Lyon for €48 million in 2019.

Forgotten Real Madrid star linked with yet another loan spell away from club: Reports

According to Fichajes, Girona have opened talks with Real Madrid for a loan return for Reinier Jesus this summer. They are convinced that the Brazilian could realize his potential at the Estadi Montilivi next season.

Los Blancos, on the other hand, are said to be interested in loaning out the player this summer. They are of the opinion that a fair amount of first-team minutes would help further the attacking midfielder's growth.

Reinier, 21, joined Los Blancos from his boyhood outfit Flamengo for a fee of €30 million in January of 2020. Subsequently, he was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund for two campaigns and featured in 39 matches.

Upon his return to Madrid, Reinier was sent out on a season-long loan to promoted team Girona last season. He started just five times for them, registering two goals and one assist in 620 minutes of action.

