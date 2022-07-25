“There is nothing to worry about” – Paddy Kenny issues confident claim about Liverpool star ahead of new season

Paddy Kenny has claimed Liverpool fans have nothing to worry about Darwin Nunez. The former goalkeeper has backed the Uruguayan striker to score goals and be a hit for the Reds.

The Merseyside outfit signed Nunez this summer from Benfica for a club-record fee worth up to £85 million. The Uruguayan was a miss in the first two preseason games but scored four times in the win over RB Leipzig in last week's preseason friendly.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny claimed he was not worried about Nunez adapting to the Premier League. He backed the striker to do well and said:

"It's pre-season, it's about getting fit. It's not about how many goals you score or how many you win by. It's about getting those players fit and ready for the start of the season and minimising injuries. It's always good to score goals, of course it is. It's confidence. From experience, it's like goalkeepers getting clean sheets, it is what you are there for. I'm sure Nunez will be a hit for Liverpool. I have no doubt about it whatsoever. There is nothing to worry about. Four goals against Leipzig isn't bad, is it? What a brilliant performance from him."

Darwin Nunez on joining Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's side acquired Darwin Nunez from Benfica this summer for a club-record deal. The Reds are paying £64 million for the striker, but the fee could rise to £85 million based on add-ons.

Speaking to the club website after sealing his move, Nunez claimed he was delighted to join the Premier League side:

"It's a pleasure to be here in Liverpool and I'm very happy to be a part of this great club. I've played against Liverpool and I've seen them in lots of games in the Champions League, and it's my style of play. There are some great players here and I think it's going to suit my style of play here. As I say, I've watched quite a lot and it's a very big club and I hope I can give everything that I've got in order to help the team."

The Reds play Manchester City in the Community Shield on July 30 before facing Strasbourg in a friendly on August 1.

