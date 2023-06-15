"There were obvious security loopholes" - Fan explains why he ran onto pitch to hug Lionel Messi in Argentina's win over Australia

A fan invaded the pitch to meet Argentina captain Lionel Messi in his team's friendly against Australia in Beijing on Thursday (June 15). After hugging Messi, he also ran on to meet Emiliano Martinez.

The pitch invader has now explained his actions. He said after Argentina's 2-0 win against Australia (via Leo Messi10 Fan Club):

"In the area of the stands where I was, there were obvious security loopholes, so I rushed down."

He added:

"I apologise for my behaviour of rushing into the stadium, but I am a Messi fan. I would like to take a photo with Messi and get Messi's autograph."

The fan also said:

"Of course, I also hope to use my negative case to tell the security personnel that your security work is not competent, which gave me such an opportunity. There will be many international competitions in Beijing in the future. I hope you will improve your security capabilities."

He continued:

"I found that my physical fitness is good, so after hugging Messi, I ran to the goalkeeper Martinez."

The fan concluded:

"I hugged Messi this time, but I didn't get a chance to get an autograph. Next time, I want to go to Miami and ask Messi for an autograph. But I won't rush to the pitch and repeat today's mistake; it's a wrong example; (I) say sorry to everyone."

Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet in Argentina's win. The 35-year-old opened the scoring in the second minute with a signature curler from outside the box.

Lionel Messi won't be playing for Argentina against Indonesia

Argentina have one more game remaining as part of their Asia tour. They play Indonesia in Jakarta on Monday (June 19). Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi, though, won't be a part of the team for the game.

Manager Lionel Scaloni has that he has given the three players a holiday so that they can go and spend time with their families. Speaking about the three players, Scaloni said (via Mundo Albiceleste):

“We believe it is fair. It’s my decision, they did not ask me to do it. It’s fair that they rest, that they go to their families. They deserve it more than anyone else. Logically, every one would like to go home, but none of the others asked me, so it means that they are fine here. That’s good.”

Lionel Messi had a long season with Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentina captain is also set to start a new chapter of his career, as he's set to join MLS side Inter Miami as a free agent next month.

