"There is only one person who I feel is going to fill those boots" - PL star believes Liverpool will appoint former player to replace Jurgen Klopp

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has given his take on who he thinks will take over from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. The German boss shocked the football fraternity by announcing his decision to leave Anfield at the end of the current season.

Media rumors have circled names of potential candidates, discussing who can take over from Klopp. Antonio has now given his take on the matter, telling The Players Channel (via TBR Football) that Xabi Alonso is the right person for the job:

"There is only one person who I feel is going to fill those boots and that is going to be Alonso, isn’t it? If you think about it he has that clause in his contract that he’s allowed to leave for any of his old clubs and he didn’t play for small ones. It’s a bit coincidental that a month ago it was like Xabi Alonso has been unbelievable, he has a clause to go to his old club now, it looks like it is just written in the stars.”

Alonso is currently in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, who are unbeaten in Bundesliga this season. They have played 19 games in the German league, winning 15 and drawing four. Leverkusen are currently at the top of the table, two clear of Bayern Munich.

Alonso, who took over at Leverkusen in October 2022, has a contract with the German club till 2026. However, as per SportBild (via Liverpool.com), he has a clause in his deal that will allow him to leave for one of his former clubs - Liverpool, Bayern Munich or Real Madrid - at the end of the current season.

Klopp citing fatigue as reason behind leaving Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp recently told the world about his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of this season, despite having a contract with the Reds till 2026. The German boss had reportedly told the club hierarchy about his decision back in November 2023 and only made it public information last week.

Speaking in that interview, he said (via Sky):

"I will leave the club at the end of the season. I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it."

Klopp continued:

"It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously. I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."

Klopp's Liverpool most recently beat Chelsea 4-1 at Anfield on January 31.