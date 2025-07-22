“There are one or two in history like him” - De Gea makes feelings clear about Cristiano Ronaldo after playing with him at Manchester United

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo, hailing him a competitive beast. The Spaniard believes that most players can stay at the top level for a couple of seasons, but is astonished by how the Al-Nassr superstar has done it for 20 years.

Ad

Speaking to Cronache ii spogliatoio, De Gea admitted that it was not normal for any player to have the hunger for goals and trophies like Ronaldo at the age of 40. He claimed that there are only a couple of players like the Portuguese superstar in the history of the game and said (via GOAL):

"It's not normal. He's 40 years old, still scoring goals and winning titles. A competitive beast. The way he looks after himself is sensational . There are one or two in history like him. You can do well for a year or two, but not do it like that for 20 years."

Ad

Trending

De Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo played 53 matches together at Manchester United after the Portuguese forward returned to the club in 2021. They failed to win any silverware in their short spell together at Old Trafford before leaving the club in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo getting help from opponents, claimed Manchester United legend

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham made bold claims about Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this year and said that the Al-Nassr star was getting help from opponents in his attempt to reach his target of 1000 goals. He was talking to Prime Casino and said (via GOAL):

Ad

"I think Ronaldo will get to 1,000 goals, especially with the league that he's playing in. I think he could probably get to 1,000 goals in the next two seasons. But again, I've talked about it before, it gets harder when you get older as a player. Once you get past that 40th birthday. Then again, he's not going to be getting kicked about all over the place."

Ad

"He has the red carpet rolled out for him every time he steps onto the pitch and the centre-halves that he's playing against are probably saying, Cristiano, let me see what you can do, and you can score a goal so I can applaud you, and get your shirt afterwards."

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 938 goals in his career so far, and is just 62 away from his target of 1000 goals. He has signed a new two-year deal at Al-Nassr, which keeps him at the club until 2027.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More