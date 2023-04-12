“There are parts of one’s life that are not important” – When Cristiano Ronaldo gave bitter response why Irina Shayk was cut from his documentary 

Cristiano Ronaldo had a five-year-long relationship with Irina Shayk between 2010 and 2015. However, Shayk didn't feature in Ronaldo's documentary that went on-air in 2015.
The shooting for the movie was done in the 14 months prior to the pair's breakup. Hence, it came as a surprise that the Russian model didn't feature at all in the documentary.
When asked about the reason behind Shayk's absence, Ronaldo replied, saying (via GOAL):
"Life has good parts and bad parts, and there are parts of one's life that are not important."
Speaking on Shayk's absence, director Anthony Wonke said:
"We had several shots, even having dinner with Irina... But the movie is short."
After her breakup with Cristiano Ronaldo, Irina Shayk was in a relationship with Hollywood superstar Bradley Cooper.
What did Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk say about their split?
Considering both Cristiano Ronaldo and Shayk are world-famous personalities, their relationship was a hotly debated topic.
Hence, fans were eager to know about the reason behind the pair's breakup. Ronaldo penned a message informing his social media followers about his split. He wrote:
“After dating for five years, my relationship with Irina Shayk has come to an end, We believed it would be best for both of us to take this step now. I wish Irina the greatest happiness.”
Shayk was also quizzed about the reason behind her separation with the former Real Madrid superstar. She said (via Sportsmanor):
"If you are going to be in a relationship, it needs to be fantastic; otherwise, it is best to end it.”
Ronaldo was linked with an affair with his former agent Jorge Mendes' girl after the breakup.
The current Al-Nassr superstar started dating Georgina Rodriguez back in 2017 and the pair currently live together in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh. They also have children together.