"There is no patience" - Roy Keane suggests Manchester United would've been better off keeping Solskjaer in charge 

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane believes the Red Devils would be in a better position than they are right now if they didn't part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

The Red Devils parted ways with Solskjaer after enduring a dismal start to the season, which saw them win just five of their opening 12 Premier League games.

Roy Keane believes the club should have given Solskjaer more time to turn things around at Old Trafford. Keane told Sky Sports as per The Mirror:

"They wouldn't have done any worse if Ole was still here. But the decision was made and you cannot keep looking back at the other managers. I would always argue that managers should be given more time than they actually get but in the reality of top football clubs, there is no patience."

A humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford at Vicarage Road proved to be the Norwegian's final game in charge of the club. The Red Devils hired former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager until the end of the season.

The German tactician has been unable to engineer a turnaround in form and performances at Old Trafford. He has led the club to just 10 wins in 26 games in all competitions since taking over the reins in late November.

United are unlikely to qualify for next season's Champions League as they sit in sixth place in the league table. They are six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with three games left to play.

The club have announced that Erik ten Hag will be their next manager. The Ajax boss is set to take over the reins at the club this summer. He is expected to dismantle and rebuild an underperforming squad over the next couple of transfer windows.

Manchester United must sign Erik ten Hag's top transfer targets if they are to succeed

Manchester United are therefore expected to undergo a major squad overhaul this summer. They are preparing themselves for the potential departures of a number of stars including the likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani, and Jesse Lingard.

The Red Devils must back Erik Ten Hag financially during the summer transfer window. The club hierarchy need to give him the freedom to sign players he believes will fit into his system.

utdreport @utdreport @FabrizioRomano, @JamieJackson___] Erik ten Hag has been granted a key demand: to be allowed the final decision on transfers together with #mufc executives due to his determination that the mistakes in the market should not be repeated #mulive Erik ten Hag has been granted a key demand: to be allowed the final decision on transfers together with #mufc executives due to his determination that the mistakes in the market should not be repeated #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, @JamieJackson___]

The Dutch tactician is well renowned for his prowess in the transfer market. He managed to sign and get the best out of players like Anthony, Sebastien Haller, and Dusan Tadic during his time at Ajax.

He is also known for promoting and developing young talents. Manchester United must encourage the 52-year-old to do the same at Old Trafford when he arrives at the club.

