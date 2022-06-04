"There are people who can excel in the collective" - Louis van Gaal singles out 'incredible' Manchester United target for special praise 

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has praised Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong after the win over Belgium. The former Red Devils manager also hailed Steven Bergwijn for his display.

De Jong has been linked with a move to Manchester United as Barcelona need to raise funds and balance their books. The Catalan side are looking to cash in on the Dutchman as they find him as the most sellable asset.

Wow. Frenkie de Jong's game by numbers vs. Belgium:100% take-ons completed (2/2)100% long ball accuracy (3/3)100% aerial duels won (3/3)93 touches (most)92% pass accuracy82 passes (most)4 chances created3 clearances2 interceptions2 fouls won1 tackle made1 assistWow. https://t.co/lEbeWAkV8I

After the win over Belgium last night, Van Gaal praised the whole team and then went on to add that De Jong and Bergwijn stood out. He said:

"It is always a victory for the collective, but there are people who can excel in the collective which is of course great. There are always stars in certain matches, but in this one, Frenkie de Jong and Steven Bergwijn, that was incredible how those two played."

Barcelona ready to sell midfielder to Manchester United

Barcelona are open to selling Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United this summer. Erik ten Hag wants to reunite with his former midfielder at Old Trafford and is reportedly the one pushing the board to sign the player.

However, de Jong is not keen on moving away from Barcelona and has repeatedly claimed he wants to stay at Camp Nou. Earlier this week, he said:

"I recently spoke extensively with the trainer [Xavi]. That was a very good conversation. I will not go into that [the links to United]. Not even about other names or clubs. I used to be naive and open-minded about it. I don't do that anymore. I understand that that link is made. That sum is not that difficult, it is logical. I have enjoyed working with Ten Hag at Ajax – and I can't look into the future, of course. But I prefer to stay at Barcelona. That has always been my dream club and it still is. As long as I don't hear from the club management, I assume nothing is going on."

Reports suggest Manchster City and PSG are also keeping tabs on De Jong, but the Red Devils remain in the lead.

