“There are people in our country who feel like the Messi of soccer” – MLS star aims dig at criticism over national team selection

Major League Soccer (MLS) club Houston Dynamo midfielder Hector Herrera drew a Lionel Messi reference as he took down critics of his return to the Mexico squad for the upcoming friendlies.

Herrera thinks that some people in his country hold an opinion about everything related to football despite not having played the game themselves. Speaking on the matter, Herrera said (via MARCA):

"I imagine who are the ones who say, but the comments are taken from who comes. There are people in our country who feel like the Messi of soccer and believe that they have the power of speech to say who does things well, who does things badly, when they haven't even touched a ball in their lives . It's what sells and people like it."

Herrera further went on to add that among Mexican players, he has had one of the best careers. Speaking on the matter, he said:

"I have a very good career, I consider that I have one of the best careers as a Mexican soccer player. I'm not satisfied with that."

The midfielder further added:

"I have found happiness in my life, in soccer and I am very happy with that and no one is going to take it away from me. I am back in the National Team and everything is happiness."

MLS dismiss claims that Lionel Messi broke media rules

Lionel Messi failed to address the media following Inter Miami's goalless stalemate against Nashville FC in their latest MLS game. This was just the second time that the Argentina captain failed to get on the scoresheet for his new club.

Subsequently, reports emerged that the 36-year-old broke MLS guidelines by not doing his mandatory media obligations. The league released a statement on the matter, clarifying the issue. It read (via Miami Herald):

"There was a misunderstanding regarding Lionel Messi’s media access. He has not violated any guidelines for his media availability in Major League Soccer.”

Inter Miami, meanwhile, occupy the 14th spot in the Eastern Conference of the league. Fans will keep a keen eye on whether they can secure a place in the play-offs of the competition.