"There are people who don't even try" - Bruno Fernandes posts cryptic message amid Manchester United exit rumors

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story amid rumors that he is on the verge of leaving the club. The Portuguese magnifico has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro-League side Al-Hilal after the Red Devils endured a terrible season last term.

Fernandes was one of the only bright lights in a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, bagging 19 goals and 20 assists in 57 games. However, he has muddied the waters about his future as the club looks to rebuild, posting on his Instagram:

"If you tried and failed, congratulations! There are people who don't even try.”

Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation for Manchester United since he arrived from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 for a reported €65 million. He has scored 98 goals and provided 87 assists in 290 games to help the Reds Devils to one FA Cup and one League Cup.

Ruben Amorim weighs in on Bruno Fernandes' Manchester United future

Manchester United head Coach Ruben Amorim has weighed in on the future of Bruno Fernandes amid speculation about his future. The Portuguese midfielder’s future has been called into doubt amid reports that he could leave the club this summer.

The Portuguese star is viewed as a crucial part of the club’s plans moving forward by Amorim, who said in a recent press conference when pressed about his future via FotMob:

“I don’t think so. I don’t know for sure, nobody knows, but I don’t think so. I think he’s seeing us taking some actions to change things and that’s all he asks. I think he wants to stay. He is saying no to a lot of things, but that shows he wants to win. He’s really young, he’s really good, he needs to be in the best league in the world,”

Bruno Fernandes had a decent season under Ruben Amorim at Manchester United following the tactician’s appointment last year. He bagged 15 goals and 13 assists in 40 games across competitions.

Fernandes is under no pressure to secure a move away from the Red Devils, holding all the cards concerning his future. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027.

