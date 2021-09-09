"There are other players better than him" - Ronald Koeman on former Barcelona star

Following Miralem Pjanic's comments regarding Ronald Koeman's mistreatment of him at Barcelona, the Dutchman has explained why the midfielder barely featured under him during the 2020-21 season.

Pjanic, who left Barcelona to join Turkish club Besiktas earlier this week, said in an interview that he felt 'disrepected' under Koeman and that the Dutchman was 'killing his confidence' by not offering him a reason why he was not playing under him.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, as reported by Football Espana, the Barcelona manager was asked to respond to the Bosnian's comments. The Dutchman explained:

"I think it's a bit of a frustration on the part of the player that I understand. But in our way of playing, in our idea with the ball and without the ball, he has lost the duel with other midfielders. And nothing else, I wish you the best. It has been complicated, we have tried, we have tried and we have seen that there are other players better than him. I don't like talking about him anymore, he's no longer a Barça player and I respect everyone's opinion. It is done"

Pjanic made only 13 starts for Barcelona across all competitions during the 2020-21 season. The Bosnian saw himself fall down the pecking order under Koeman, with the Dutchman preferring the likes of Pedri and Sergio Busquets in midfield.

Ronald Koeman's brutally honest response to claims he disrespected Miralem Pjanichttps://t.co/BI0lLWftsy pic.twitter.com/yuDYs1Ydqo — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 8, 2021

The 31-year old was reportedly desperate to leave Barcelona in search of more playing time during the transfer window, and joined Besiktas on a season-long loan deal last week.

"I don’t want to speak about Umtiti and Riqui without speaking in general" - Koeman explains Barcelona duo's situation at the club

Umtiti has barely played under Koeman

Ronald Koeman also provided an update on Samuel Umtiti and Riqui Puig. The duo are yet to feature for Barcelona this season and the Dutchman was asked to clarify their current situation. He said:

"I am going to give opportunities to players looking for the best for the club and looking to win a game. I don’t want to speak about Umtiti and Riqui (Puig) without speaking in general. The coach always looks for the strongest team and each (player) has their opportunities and can demonstrate in training that he deserves more opportunities."

"One of them, in the midfield (Puig), there are a lot of players and the other (Umitit) is in defence, and after injury. It’s to work and work, and Umtiti tries to give the most in training. And in the last few weeks, with the pre-season that we have done, physically, he is better than last year. He is good physically and Umtiti is a very good centre-back. And Riqui has to improve things that I have spoken to him about in pre-season."

Samuel Umtiti and Riqui Puig are two complicated cases. The club want the two to feature more regularly, but Koeman has made it very clear that he hardly counts on them. [md via-@barcacentre ] pic.twitter.com/hVjJJH8Wwp — We FCB (@LoveBarca0) September 6, 2021

