"There are players who have no right to be at Manchester United" - Frank McAvennie urges Ralf Rangnick to get rid of players and start rebuild

Former West Ham United player Frank McAvennie has urged Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick to start a rebuild within the club.

McAvennie believes United currently house players who do not deserve to be at the club. He has urged interim boss Rangnick to remove these members as soon as possible.

McAvennie told Football Insider correspondent Ben Wild:

“The first job for this new manager, whoever he is, is to move these players on. I’m not going to name names but there are players who have no right to be at Man United. Everyone knows it, it’s clear as day. It’s a big rebuild job they need to do there.”

He added:

“That rebuild could already be underway if they hadn’t appointed another temporary manager. They need to appoint this guy and get him in as soon as possible, stop messing around, get it done. Then they have to give him time. Imagine what the club would be like if they had given Moyes time?”

Manchester United have temporarily parted ways with Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial joined Manchester United as a teenager in 2015. The 26-year-old began his Red Devils career on a bright note but failed to live up to expectations at the club.

He has slid down the pecking order over the years and is now a surplus at the club. Martial was loaned to Sevilla earlier this month and will stay with the La Liga club for the rest of the season. United will undeniably want to move him on permanently in the summer.

Jesse Lingard might exit Old Trafford this month

Another long-term servant at the club is Jesse Lingard. The Englishman came through the ranks at Carrington before joining the first team during the 2014-15 season.

He remained a squad player for the majority of his career. Lingard was loaned out to West Ham United for the second half of the 2020-21 season, where he played some scintillating football.

It's so good to watch full flow J Lingz. Jesse Lingard since joining West Ham:⚒️ Games: 7Goals: 5Assists: 3Back in the England squadIt's so good to watch full flow J Lingz. Jesse Lingard since joining West Ham: ⚒️ Games: 7⚽ Goals: 5🅰️ Assists: 3✅ Back in the England squadIt's so good to watch full flow J Lingz. https://t.co/f2nA8tfpxX

United brought him back hoping for a better spell but Lingard has yet again warmed the benches at Old Trafford. He looks certain to leave his boyhood club this summer as he will be out of contract at the end of the season. Newcastle United, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Lingard this month.

Among other players, Eric Bailly might also leave the club in January. He recently returned to United after getting knocked out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Ivory Coast in the Round of 16 against Egypt. It was Bailly's missed penalty that sealed his country's fate in the AFCON earlier this week.

He is in line to join AC Milan or Roma, depending on how negotiations go ahead with Manchester United.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra