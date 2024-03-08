"There was plenty of controversy" - Chris Sutton makes interesting comment as he predicts Arsenal vs Brentford result

Pundit Chris Sutton believes Arsenal will complete a comfortable 3-0 victory against Brentford when the sides meet at the Emirates on Saturday (March 9).

The Gunners have been flying in the league and have won their last seven matches in the English top-flight. Lavishing praise on Mikel Arteta's team and German attacker Kai Havertz, Sutton said (via BBC Sport):

"Even I am getting excited about what Arsenal are doing. They are flying and just can't stop scoring in the Premier League and, if they win this game, they will go back to the top of the table for the first time since the end of December.

"There are a few Gunners players who have impressed me recently but I think Kai Havertz deserves some praise. He was dug out a bit at the start of the season when people questioned why they had signed him, but he has turned into a key player and has proved a lot of those doubters wrong."

When these sides faced each other at the Emirates last season, the Bees went away with a point after an impressive performance. Recalling that tie and predicting this match in favor of the Gunners, Sutton added:

"There was plenty of controversy about this fixture last season, when Brentford's equaliser in a 1-1 draw was wrongly allowed to stand after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) used the wrong offside line, but I don't see the Gunners having any problems taking the three points this time."

"I could probably go in goal for Arsenal at the moment and they would still win."

Going into this tie, Arteta's team are third in the league, two points behind leaders Liverpool, while Brentford are sitting in 15th, six points clear of the drop zone.

Mikel Arteta hints at potential striker signing in the summer for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted that his club are looking for upgrades in certain positions without specifying the same. One would assume that the Spanish coach is potentially speaking about striking reinforcements.

First-choice striker Gabriel Jesus hasn't delivered this campaign, bagging just four league goals in 18 matches. The Brazilian has also missed 15 matches across competitions this year due to injury, with Kai Havertz needing to fill in.

Amid these issues, Arteta said (via ESPN):

"The plans that we have for the summer are very clear. How we can improve certain areas of the team. This situation doesn't change that."

Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to ESPN. However, it is believed that the Gunners have cooled their interest in the English forward and could turn to alternatives like Brighton's Evan Ferguson.