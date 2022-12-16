“There is plenty of motivation for both teams” – William Gallas explains why 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France is ‘unmissable’ 

Former France international William Gallas is excited about the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Les Bleus and Argentina. The two sides are set to clash at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18.

Gallas highlighted how both teams have great motivation to compete for the trophy and how it could be an exhilarating game to watch.

France could become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to defend their FIFA World Cup title. In doing so, Hugo Lloris will become the first-ever captain to lead his team to back-to-back World Cup trophies.

Argentina, meanwhile, are looking to win their first trophy at the tournament since 1986. The final will be their captain Lionel Messi's last game at the World Cup.Hence, La Albiceleste will surely give it their all to end it on a sweet note for their legend.

Speaking about the final, Gallas told Genting Casino:

"The final is unmissable. On one side, there is Messi who will be desperate to bring the trophy to Argentina. It is his last chance to win it and what he has done from the beginning of the tournament is unbelievable. He has put every player on his shoulders and taken them to the final. Messi will be focussed on the final."

He added:

"On the other side you have the French. Even though they have won it already, many will want to win it again. They will be the first team to win it in the modern era, so there is plenty of motivation for both teams.”

France and Argentina's route to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Lionel Scaloni's side began their campaign in the worst way possible, losing 2-1 against Saudi Arabia in their opening game. However, they bounced back brilliantly to beat Mexico and Poland to top their group.

Argentina then saw off Australia in the Round of 16 and scraped through on penalties against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. They then comfortably beat Croatia in the semi-finals to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

France, meanwhile, began their campaign in dominant fashion, beating Australia 4-1 and Denmark 2-1. They then suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Tunisia in their final group game.

However, Didier Deschamps' side did well to beat Poland in the Round of 16 and England in the quarterfinals. They then ended Morocco's dream run in the semi-finals to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

