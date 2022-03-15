“There was no point” – Manchester United youngster reveals why he snubbed Liverpool and Everton in favor of Old Trafford switch

Manchester United pipped Everton and Liverpool to the signing of Norwegian youngster Isak Hansen-Aaroen during the summer of 2020. The midfielder has opened up on why he snubbed the two Merseyside clubs in favor of an Old Trafford switch.

During an interview with Dagbladet, Hansen-Aaroen revealed he had trials at Liverpool and Everton even before Manchester United came into the picture. However, the player chose the Red Devils because he felt they were the right option for him.

He explained:

“After that [trial at United], there was no point in visiting other clubs, because then I felt that I had found the right one. That was how they received me. When they showed the plans for the future, it felt very right."

He added:

“United were my team from before. I did not have much choice there, since my father is a United supporter. Then it became natural for me to follow him. This makes it extra special when you play for a club you have followed for a long time.”

Hansen-Aaroen also had good words to say about former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian was in charge of the club at the time of the youngster's signing.

He was quoted as saying:

"Solskjær was the coach when I signed the pre-contract. So, every time we went to England, he was out for dinner with me, dad and mom. So, I’ve met him quite a few times, yes. He’s a very nice guy.”

Isak Hansen-Aaroen in action for United's U-23 team

Isak Hansen-Aaroen's numbers for Manchester United so far

The 17-year-old was sent into the youth system when he landed at Old Trafford in the summer of 2020. So far, he's represented the U-18, U-19 and U-23 teams at Old Trafford, recording three goals and eight assists to his name in 40 games.

This season, the 17-year-old has played 19 games for the club's junior team across all competitions, contributing five assists.

Hansen-Aaroen's career is progressing well at Old Trafford. It wouldn't be a surprise if a couple of mid-table clubs try to sign him on loan in the summer.

