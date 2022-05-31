"There are possibilities" - Barcelona target's father opens up on potential move to join Xavi's team

Leeds United winger Raphinha's father recently spoke about the chances of his son moving to Barcelona this summer.

The Brazilian scored a crucial penalty in the final league game of the season to help Leeds avoid relegation. He enjoyed an exceptional season for a poor Leeds side, scoring 11 goals and assisting thrice in 36 games for a side that struggled in front of goal. His hot run of form has caught the attention of several big clubs in Europe, including Barcelona.

When asked about Raphinha's chances of leaving Leeds for the Camp Nou this summer, his father replied:

"There are possibilities, but these possibilities involve three parties: the interested club, the current one and the player."

Raphinha would reportedly have had his €25-million release clause activated had Leeds been relegated to the Championship. However, with the Peacocks securing their Premier League status on the final day, Leeds are set to demand a fee in the region of €50m for their star winger.

Beren Cross @BerenCross Raphinha crawls the length of the pitch. Of course. Brentford fans hating it. #lufc Raphinha crawls the length of the pitch. Of course. Brentford fans hating it. #lufc https://t.co/U26vn5DNCq

Why Barcelona need Raphinha

Barcelona are rebuilding their side under Xavi Hernandez, with one eye on maintaining the sanctity of the financial situation at the club. To adjust to the stringent La Liga wage rules and better their own financial conditions, the Blaugrana will need to spend wisely in the summer window.

This is part of the reason why Barcelona have not made any major signings yet and are open to letting their big players leave this summer. One such player who is on the exit route is Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman has refused to adjust his wage demands and hence the club are now resigned to letting him leave for free this summer.

#FCB



New meeting will be scheduled in the coming weeks to discuss about salary and more. Ousmane Dembélé situation. Meeting in Marrakech between his agent and Barcelona was to re-build the relationship after complicated January, but negotiations have not re-started yet.New meeting will be scheduled in the coming weeks to discuss about salary and more. Ousmane Dembélé situation. Meeting in Marrakech between his agent and Barcelona was to re-build the relationship after complicated January, but negotiations have not re-started yet. 🔴 #FCB New meeting will be scheduled in the coming weeks to discuss about salary and more. https://t.co/W0znX6Spss

Adama Traore, who joined the Catalans on a loan deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers in January, is set to return to England this summer. This double blow means that Barca need a new winger who is at the peak of his powers but will not cost a fortune in the market.

Leeds' demand of €50m for Raphinha might be open to negotiation, making the Brazilian a good transfer prospect. His electric dribbling and ability in the final third will also prove invaluable to Xavi's team.

