“There is a possibility" - Al-Nassr foreign star could leave Cristiano Ronaldo-led side in the summer claims Fabrizio Romano 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons Sadio Mane may leave Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr at the end of the season. He also stated how their goal is to sign a new winger to bolster their frontline of Ronaldo and Jhon Duran.

Sadio Mane followed in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps in the summer of 2023, leaving Bayern Munich to join the Knights of Najd on August 1. The Senegal skipper signed a deal until the summer of 2027, earning a reported £650,000 weekly.

Mane had a solid debut season at the club, scoring 19 goals and providing 11 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions down the left wing. However, his efforts weren't enough to inspire Al-Nassr to any silverware.

Romano recently provided an update, saying (via @TheNassrZone on X):

“There is a possibility of Sadio Mane leaving Al Nassr in the summer. The goal is to create an attack of Duran, Ronaldo & a new distinctive winger.”

The 32-year-old remains a regular starter this season alongside Cristiano Ronaldo under Stefano Pioli and is renowned for his high work rate and creativity. However, his goals have started to dry up, garnering seven goals and nine assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

"They will again work on bringing in an elite winger" - Fabrizio Romano outlines Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr summer transfer plans following Brighton snub

Fabrizio Romano has reaffirmed Al-Nassr's transfer strategy of signing a world-class winger to support Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. He suggested the Knights of Najd would attempt to recruit a 'distinctive' name at the end of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. made an impact signing on January 31, 2025, when they acquired Jhon Duran from Aston Villa for a reported fee of £64 million. The 21-year-old forward netted a brace on his Saudi Pro League debut during their 3-0 win over Al-Fahya (February 7). This made him the first Al-Nassr player to do so in the club's history since its 2008 rebrand.

However, as per GOAL, they reportedly attempted to sign Kaoru Mitoma from Brighton & Hove Albion after completing the Duran deal. However, the Seagulls rejected their £54.4 million offer.

From the aforementioned source, Romano said:

“Al Nassr tried to sign Mitoma in January but did not succeed. In the summer? They will again work on bringing in an elite winger. The goal is to bring a very distinctive name for this position”

Al-Nassr have also been linked with summer moves for Casemiro and Kevin De Bruyne.

