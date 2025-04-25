"There is that possibility" - Ruben Amorim claims Manchester United star could be out for the rest of the season after picking up injury

In what will come as a blow to Manchester United, Ruben Amorim has revealed that Diogo Dalot has suffered a potentially season-ending calf injury.

Dalot has been a key player for the Red Devils this season, having only missed one of the club’s games across competitions this season. He came on as a substitute in the 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (April 20).

Manchester United will next be in action against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday (April 27). Not only will the Portuguese right-back miss the trip to the Vitality Stadium, but he could also sit out the rest of the season.

Amorim told the media on Friday in the pre-match press conference of their PL match with the Cherries:

"Diogo is out. We don't know how long he is going to be out. But he is out for these games; we will see until the end. He has a problem with the muscle in his calf. He had a sequence of games; he played all the time. We tried to manage, but some of the players have to play a lot of minutes, and we have to protect the ones that we think are not so ready to cope with that, but Dalot felt something.

"There is that possibility [that he is out for the season], but I don't know; we will check week by week, because he works really hard, he can recover quite well, so we will see."

Ahead of their upcoming league match, Manchester United are in the 14th position on the league table with 38 points after 33 matches.

Ruben Amorim provided fitness update on three Manchester United players ahead of Bournemouth clash

Apart from Diogo Dalot, Ruben Amorim also provided an update on the trio of Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt and Ayden Heaven for Bournemouth clash. Amad has been out of action since February, when he picked up an ankle problem in training ahead of a Premier League match with Tottenham Hotspur.

De Ligt suffered a knock after Manchester United’s league match with Nottingham Forest earlier this month, while Ayden has been on the sidelines since March, when he was stretchered off in the second half of the Red Devils’ 3-0 win over Leicester City.

In what will come as music to the ears of United fans, Amorim said Amad and De Ligt are nearing returns to first-team training. Meanwhile, the news regarding Ayden isn’t appealing, as Amorim said he isn’t ready.

The United boss said (via the club’s website):

"Amad is near, Matta (Matthijs de Ligt) is near, but the rest is at the same pace. Ayden [Heaven] is not ready, so I think that is it."

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Amad will be back in training with the United squad next week.

