"There could be a potential problem either way" - Sir Kenny Dalglish questions Manchester United's interim manager plan with Ralf Rangnick

Liverpool's legendary forward Sir Kenny Dalglish has questioned Manchester United's decision to hire Ralf Rangnick as their new interim manager.

Dalglish feels that Manchester United will face a number of questions about Rangnick's future at the club if he turns out to be a success at Old Trafford. The 63-year-old tactician will remain in charge until the end of the season before taking on a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

Regarding this, Kenny Dalglish wrote on the Sunday Post (via the Liverpool Echo):

"Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as interim manager until the end of the season. But what happens after that? If Ralf is a success, would it really be wise to let him leave the head coach’s role in the summer to become a football consultant at the club for the next two years?

"This appears to be the scenario the Old Trafford hierarchy have planned, and it’s widely accepted that Ralf will stand down at the end of the season," he added.

However, Dalglish believes the Red Devils do have an idea about who will replace Rangnick as their new permanent manager. The 70-year-old is intrigued by how the new Manchester United manager will be portrayed if he fails or succeeds at Old Trafford.

"From the outside, it looks like they already have a good idea of who the next permanent head coach is going to be," he wrote. "I’d imagine it would need to be someone who is going to be comfortable working with Ralf.

"But if the new guy comes in, would you want to be associated with Ralf if he doesn’t do well? he asked. "The flip side is that if he does do well, then you are risking your neck trying to follow a success story. So it will be intriguing, regardless of how it goes, and there could be a potential problem, either way."

Kenny Dalglish is widely regarded as one of the greatest Liverpool players of all-time. The forward scored 172 goals in 515 appearances for the Reds during one of their most dominant periods. Dalglish has won three European Cups and six league titles with Liverpool.

Manchester United make a winning start under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United have made a winning start under the management of Ralf Rangnick. The Red Devils secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday. A second-half goal from Fred secured all three points for United to help the team move up to sixth in the Premier League table.

