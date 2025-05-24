"There are principles that are non-negotiable" - Manager confirms Chelsea and Liverpool target has been punished for training ground issue

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler has confirmed that Joao Pedro will miss the Seagulls' last game of the season. The 23-year-old is said to have been on the transfer radar of Liverpool and Chelsea.

Ad

Notably, the Brazilian attacker was dropped from Brighton's last two games of the season due to a training ground brawl with teammate Jan Paul van Hecke. Before the Seagulls face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, May 24, Hurzeler explained the reason behind Joao Pedro's absence from the line-up.

He said in the recent pre-match press conference (via Tribal Football):

"With Joao we had a small issue in training, the type which isn't uncommon from time to time in all football clubs. We dealt with it internally and the matter is closed. Joao is an incredible player, he's a match-winner for us, he's a great player and that's why we invested in him."

Ad

Trending

Hurzeler further stated that despite Pedro's performance for the Seagulls throughout the season, the club can't overlook the training ground ruck. Thus, the 23-year-old will miss Brighton's upcoming fixture. He added:

"But there are principles that are non-negotiable and count for everyone - that everyone has to stick to - where we don't make any comprises. Joao is still a young player. He will grow and I'm sure he will learn from this and come back stronger next season."

Ad

Pedro has scored ten goals and provided seven in 30 appearances for Brighton this season. The Brazilian attacker hasn't played in the Premier League for the Seagulls in the last four games, and he will miss another one.

Liverpool set to enter advanced talks with Florian Wirtz: Reports

Liverpool are getting into the advanced stages of signing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, according to Fabrizio Romano (via GIVEMESPORT). Both parties are positive about the deal and keen to get the agreement done.

Ad

On Friday, the German midfielder's family contacted Liverpool and said Florian Wirtz wants to play at Anfield next season. The 2024/25 Premier League champions also held a meeting with Wirtz's family and gave a message, which read (via GIVEMESPORT):

"Take your time, decide what you want, but we are ready from a financial and sporting point of view."

As per the aforementioned report, Liverpool would have to pay more than €100 million for the 22-year-old. Manchester City have opted out of the race because of the 22-year-old's package. Additionally, they think Florian Wirtz will pick the Reds over any other interested club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More