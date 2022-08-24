"There were really confusing defensive situations" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp aims cheeky dig at Manchester United after 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford

Liverpool manager - Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side fell to a shocking 2-1 defeat to Manchester United during their highly-anticipated Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Monday (August 22). Following the game, the German tactician aimed a sly dig at the Red Devils over the way they defended during the encounter.

Both sides were both determined to secure their first victory of the new league season on Monday night. Manchester United proved to be more efficient than Liverpool, going two goals up by the 53rd minute thanks to strikes from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Sporting Life Football & Infogol @InfogolApp

• xG: 1.49 - 1.57



Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford with the goals. A huge three points for Erik ten Hag’s side.



#MUFC | #LFC Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool• xG: 1.49 - 1.57Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford with the goals. A huge three points for Erik ten Hag’s side. Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool• xG: 1.49 - 1.57 Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford with the goals. A huge three points for Erik ten Hag’s side. #MUFC | #LFC https://t.co/gwFBuorMef

The Merseysiders pulled one back in the 81st minute through Mohamed Salah. They were unlucky not to score another, following waves of attacking moves in the closing stages.

Reacting to the result, Jurgen Klopp stated that it could have been a different outcome at Old Trafford if luck hadn't been against his team. The German tactician told Viaplay:

"We caused them massive problems. We were unlucky in certain situations, especially around the set piece that we didn't score. That could have turned the game, hypothetical, of course."

"But we had a good second part of the first half, so we wanted to build on that and showed the boys [at half-time] a couple of situations where we played exactly in the spaces where United couldn't even get [near] to us."

Man United News @ManUtdMEN "Very disappointed about the result" 🗣



Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool being beaten 2-1 at Old Trafford 🏟 "Very disappointed about the result" 🗣Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool being beaten 2-1 at Old Trafford 🏟 https://t.co/iMO3RU7H5Q

The German went on to criticize Manchester United's approach to defending during the game, claiming that the Red Devils couldn't keep up with Liverpool's attackers. Klopp claimed the Red Devils resorted to deploying numbers to choke them up and said:

"I think there were really confusing defensive situations where nobody of them [United's defenders] knew anymore really where [Liverpool's attackers] were, but there were enough legs there so they could defend it. And we couldn't score."

What's next for Liverpool and Manchester United?

Jurgen Klopp believes the result against United could have been different.

Klopp's men will continue their search for a first Premier League victory of the season when they welcome Bournemouth to Anfield this Saturday (August 27). The Red Devils, on the other hand, will look to take another step in the right direction by beating Southampton away from home.

It is worth noting that both clubs are currently in the bottom half of the table following their slow start to the campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar