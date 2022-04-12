"There really was nothing to beat" - Richard Keys slams Manchester United players after poor outing against Everton

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has criticized Manchester United's players for their "awful" display against Everton over the weekend.

The Red Devils slumped to a 1-0 loss in the Premier League at Goodison Park against the Toffees, who were just a point clear of the relegation zone before kick-off. Anthony Gordon put Everton ahead via a deflected strike in the 27th minute and the visitors simply couldn't muster a meaningful response.

Though they forced a couple of good saves from Jordan Pickford, Ralf Rangnick's side were bereft of creativity and didn't look up to the fight at all.

Writing on his blog after the match, Keys stated (as per Express):

"On the subject of United - how poor were this current lot at Everton? Awful is the answer. But how long have we been saying that in this blog."

He went on to write:

"I’m pleased Everton got the points - but there really was nothing to beat. Absolutely nothing. We weren’t wrong to criticise [Marcus] Rashford here. Nor [Cristiano] Ronaldo. Nor [Paul] Pogba."

He added about Paul Pogba, who looks set to depart Old Trafford on a free transfer in the summer:

"Fred? Honest trier. Pogba? Waste of space. I repeat what I said last week - I wouldn’t have him anywhere near the club now. He’s stinking the place out."

Keys also wrote about under-fire Red Devils skipper Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho, who arrived last summer:

"[Harry] Maguire can’t help not being very good. At least he tries and the fee wasn’t his fault. Nor was the £80m that United paid for [Jadon] Sancho his fault - but not trying is. I’m afraid he’s another one who needs to ask himself a few hard questions."

Manchester United's top-four hopes seem to be heading down the drain

Defeat against Everton means Manchester United have won just one of their last five Premier League matches. Having exited both domestic cups and the UEFA Champions League, their only hope of salvaging the season was securing a top-four finish in the league.

However, that looks unlikely given their recent results, which have left them in seventh spot in the standings. They are six points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth spot, with Antonio Conte's side on a four-match winning streak.

Manchester United's fixture list poses several challenges of its own as well. They still have to play Liverpool, Arsenal and Crystal Palace away from home and Chelsea at Old Trafford. Every point dropped going forward will take them further and further adrift of playing Champions League football next season.

