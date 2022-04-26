“There are reasons for why he was not reaching that level” – Paul Robinson makes bold claim on Salah enduring dip in form at Liverpool

Paul Robinson believes Mohamed Salah has struggled with Liverpool since the start of 2022 because of his contract talks. The former Premier League goalkeeper believes the dip in form is all down to the uncertainty that lies ahead for the Egyptian. The forward has scored just three goals in his last seven league matches, after scoring 19 in his first 24 games.

Salah has a year left on his current contract with Liverpool, and talks over a new deal have stalled. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the forward rejected the club's latest offer.

STAT: Liverpool's last six matches:



• Mohamed Salah: 2 goals, 2 assists

• Sadio Mane: 5 goals, 1 assist

• Diogo Jota: 3 goals, 2 assists

• Luis Diaz: 2 goals, 2 assists

• Roberto Firmino: 2 goals



While talking to Football Insider, Robinson claimed that the drip in form was due to of the contract talks. However, he added that the forward has played a number of games this season, and that too could be a possible reason. He said:

"I don't think the contract situation was helping him, to be honest with you. It has been a long season for everybody but more so for Salah. He has had the AFCON and the World Cup qualifiers as well. You cannot expect a player to player on that level every single game of the year. There are reasons for why he was not reaching that level."

He added:

"When I say he was not reaching the level I don't mean he was playing badly. You have to take into account that he was probably the best player in the world for the first half of the season. He set such high standards. His overall season has been incredible."

Mo Salah on his Liverpool contract situation

Salah has been open about his Liverpool contract situation and recently confirmed he had rejected the offer from the club.

STAT: Most Premier League assists for Liverpool since Mohamed Salah made his debut for the club:



• 46 - Mohamed Salah

• 45 - Trent Alexander-Arnold

• 45 - Andy Robertson



While speaking with FourFourTwo, he said:

"I don't know, I have one year left. I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract it's not everything about the money at all. So I don't know, I can't tell you exactly. I have one year left and the fans know what I want. I'm not worried, I don't let myself worry about something. Then in the last year, we're going to see what's going to happen."

Jurgen Klopp is keen on keeping the forward at the club and has urged the board to seal the contract.

