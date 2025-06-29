"There is no Ronaldo vs Messi" - When Paul Pogba gave straightforward answer to Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo question from iShowSpeed

Newly signed AS Monaco midfielder Paul Pogba once shared his viewpoint on the unending Greatest of All Time (GOAT) battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Pogba believes comparing the two football icons is immaterial and they have their unique purposes on the pitch.

In a discussion with popular Twitch streamer iShowSpeed in 2024, Pogba was asked who he preferred between the duo. The Frenchman said (via Inter Miami News):

“For me, there is no Ronaldo vs. Messi, let’s stop this ——-. Who do I prefer? If I’m making a team and need to score goals, I would take Cristiano, but only score goals. But if I need a playmaker who can score goals and make assists, I would take Messi every day.”

Trending

Lionel Messi is a playmaker with a unique trademark of creativity, which he leverages to unlock defensive set-ups. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is an incredible finisher whose ability to deliver in front of goal is exceptional.

The rivalry between the duo gained prominence when Ronaldo joined Los Blancos in 2009, Barcelona's arch-rivals.

From 2009 to 2018, Ronaldo and Lionel Messi competed for several trophies in LaLiga and beyond. The pair were also the leading contenders for most individual awards, proving their rivalry and longevity.

Ronaldo has scored 794 career club goals in 1054 outings in his illustrious football career. Meanwhile, La Pulga is a little behind the Al-Nassr star (760) with fewer games played (937) in his club career.

In terms of playmaking, Lionel Messi has delivered 363 club career assists, while CR7 has registered 242.

When Rio Ferdinand revealed why Lamine Yamal was ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Aston Villa FC v Club Brugge KV - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

Former Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand once claimed Barcelona's Lamine Yamal was ahead of La Pulga and Cristiano Ronaldo. Ferdinand asserted that given Yamal's achievement, display, and ability to define games at 17, he was ahead of how Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were at his age.

Speaking in a discussion with TNT Sports earlier this year, Ferdinand said (via GOAL):

“At this age, he's ahead of Cristiano, he's ahead of Messi. His stats alone - he's had 100 appearances at 17! These guys were nowhere near that and he's dominating games, he's defining games.”

Since his introduction as a first-team starter, Yamal has transformed the dynamics of Barcelona's attack. He has scored 25 goals and delivered 34 assists in 106 outings as a Barcelona first-team player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More