“There are rules and fines” - Lionel Messi clarifies his training schedule is the same as everyone

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has clarified that he has to arrive at training at the same time as the rest of the squad, while answering a fan on X. The Argentine great joined the Herons last summer after running down his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Messi made an instant impact at the MLS, registering 11 goals and five assists in 14 games for Inter Miami.

X user @AlbicelesteTalk asked the 36-year-old if he is allowed enter training whenver he wishes to in Miami. Messi replied:

“No, I arrive at same time as everyone [from 7AM]. There are rules and fines. I have to set an example. It is not because of the fine but because of how I am, I have to arrive one of the first.”

Expand Tweet

Lionel Messi was instrumental in his club picking up their first-ever trophy, as he helped them win the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup in 2023.

Inter Miami signed three of Messi's former teammates in Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and now Luis Suarez in the last 12 months. The trio of Busquets, Alba and Messi were nominated for the end-of-year awards in the MLS after spending only a few months in the league.

Lionel Messi's has made a massive impact at Inter Miami

Messi won over the new crowd in the MLS by making an instant impact in his first game. Coming off the bench, he scored a stunning free-kick on his debut to show the new league the quality of his game. He followed up that performance with nine more goals and four assists in just seven matches to win his side the Leagues Cup.

Lionel Messi missed his side's US Open Cup final, as well as their MLS run-in, where they failed to make the Playoffs.

As mentioned before, Inter Miami have now added legendary striker Luis Suarez to their roster ahead of the 2024 season, and will look to add more quality players in the coming weeks. They will be keen to get their hands on more silverware this year, and will be pursuing more success.