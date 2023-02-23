"There's always a chance" – Liverpool legend not ruling out a comeback against Real Madrid

Liverpool great John Barnes has refused to rule out a Reds comeback after suffering a 5-2 UEFA Champions League last-16 defeat against Real Madrid at Anfield on Tuesday (February 21).

The Reds crashed to a humiliating loss against the defending champions at Anfield despite scoring twice inside 15 minutes, courtesy of Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah. While Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema registered a brace apiece, Eder Militao netted from a corner-kick.

The defeat means Jurgen Klopp's side have become the first team in UEFA Champions League history to lose by a three-goal margin after taking a 2-0 lead. They also conceded five goals in a European game at Anfield for the first time in their illustrious 130-year-old club history.

Speaking to Bonus Code Bets, Barnes claimed that Liverpool still have a chance of progressing to the quarter-final stages. He elaborated:

"It's going to be very difficult at 5-2. Do I think Liverpool are going to pull it off? No, I don't but there's always a chance. To go to the Santiago Bernabeu and win 3 or 4 nil is going to be difficult but we said that against Barcelona, so I won't say it's over because football is football.

"Liverpool have shown in the past that they can pull off the unthinkable but it's going to be very, very difficult for them."

Sharing his thoughts on the Reds' sub-par outing, Barnes added:

"When we went 2-0 up, we got lulled into a false sense of security because of how poor Real Madrid were in the first 20 minutes. We completely dominated them and then became a bit complacent.

"Liverpool became overconfident where they played like they wanted to score rather than play as if it's 0-0 and keep things tight."

Jurgen Klopp opines on Liverpool's chances of beating Real Madrid in their UCL R16 tie

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp shared his thoughts on their chances during their trip to Real Madrid. He said:

"I think Carlo [Ancelotti] thinks the tie is over and I think it as well in the moment, but in three weeks... it's how it is in these moments, the closer you get to the game, the bigger our chances become and the less likely it is the tie is over.

"Tonight, with the 5-2 and you see the game, they are pretty good in counter-attacks and we have to score three goals there and take some risk, so that could prove to be tricky."

Jurgen Klopp's side are set to face Real Madrid again in their UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg on Wednesday (March 15).

