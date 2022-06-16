“There’s no better feeling than playing every week” – Gabby Agbonlahor explains why Liverpool star could drop down to the Championship

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested that Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher could drop to the Championship. He insisted that the Liverpool number two could be looking for regular first-team football and may seek a Liverpool exit in search of that.

Kelleher has proven to be a capable deputy to Alisson Becker for the Reds over the past couple of years. However, he has just played 17 games for the Reds' first-team till date. With a keeper of Alisson's quality ahead of him, it will be incredibly hard for him to play too many games.

As reported by BBC Sport earlier this month, the Republic of Ireland is unsure over his future at Anfield.

Caoimhin Kelleher @CaoimhinKelleh1

instagram.com/caoimhinkelleh… Proud to be part of this team, thanks to all the fans for the support over the last two weeks Proud to be part of this team, thanks to all the fans for the support over the last two weeks💚💚🇮🇪instagram.com/caoimhinkelleh… https://t.co/66FYcQFCEi

Agbonlahor has claimed that he understands the situation of the Irishman and believes that he could be on his way to the Championship.

The former England international has claimed that playing week in week out means a lot more to footballers and Kelleher might be looking to do that. He told Football Insider:

“It’s hard, especially for goalkeepers. I know goalkeepers that I’ve played with and as second choice, you can go through a whole season not playing over five games if you get knocked out of the Carabao Cup early."

He added:

“It depends on the player, do you want to be second choice and not play any games in your career or do you want to go out and drop down a league or move to a different league to become a number one? There’s no better feeling than playing every week and that’s how most players feel.”

The 23-year-old signed a long-term contract with the Reds in 2021, as per Liverpool's official website.

Caoimhin Kelleher played a massive role towards Liverpool's success this season

Kelleher played just eight games for Jurgen Klopp's side during the last campaign, out of which six were in cup games.

He played four League Cup games for the Reds, including in the final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium. The 23-year-old became a hero for Liverpool in a memorable 11-10 shootout win in which he scored the decisive goal.

Liverpool FC @LFC Caoimhin Kelleher kept a clean sheet against Scotland in the UEFA Nations League Caoimhin Kelleher kept a clean sheet against Scotland in the UEFA Nations League 🇮🇪

Kelleher also played twice in the FA Cup and twice in the Premier League in the absence of first-choice keeper Alisson.

It could be a big blow for Jurgen Klopp if Kelleher decides to part ways with the Merseysiders this summer. However, his reasons will surely be understood by everyone associated with the club.

