"There's no better passer of the football in the English game" - Gary Lineker doubles down on claim on Liverpool superstar 

Leicester City icon Gary Lineker has hailed Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold after he impressed during the Reds' 2-0 win against Arsenal on Sunday, December 7.

Alexander-Arnold was named captain in the starting XI after Virgil van Dijk missed out due to illness. The 25-year-old was instrumental in Liverpool defeating Arsenal at the Emirates to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The England international started the game at right-back but moved into the No. 8 position later in the second half. He proved to be a major threat with his long balls and helped the Reds break the deadlock when his free-kick was headed into the back of the net by Jakub Kiwior in the 80th minute. Luis Diaz then netted in the 95th minute to seal a crucial 2-0 win.

Following the game, Lineker called for Alexander-Arnold to be deployed as a midfielder. He told BBC (via Daily Mirror):

"I have said forever that he is a midfield player. There are times where he can be exposed at right back. He is not going to be exposed defensively in midfield. There is no better passer of the football in the English game."

Martin Keown shared the same opinion, comparing Alexander-Arnold to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard:

"He gets picked as a midfielder now for England not a defender. He is a wonderful talent. I think it is time to take him out of defence and play him in midfield, that is where he ants to be. He is almost like a Gerrard now and you wouldn’t have played him at right back."

As per FotMob, Alexander-Arnold was given the highest rating of any player on the pitch (8.2). He struck the crossbar with a venomous strike in the 45th minute, created two big chances, made 15 passes into the final third, made nine recoveries, and won six duels.

He has been in exceptional form for the Reds this season, scoring two goals and registering eight assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal defender William Saliba gives his verdict after Liverpool loss

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba has urged his teammates and fans to stick together after they were defeated 2-0 by Liverpool on Sunday. The Gunners have been knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round and have now lost three games in a row across all competitions.

Arsenal dominated the first half but were unable to take advantage of their chances. Martin Odegaard's strike crashed against the crossbar in the 11th minute, before Reiss Nelson, Kai Havertz, and Bukayo Saka missed one big chance apiece.

Their misses came back to haunt the Gunners as Liverpool took full advantage to reverse the momentum in the second half.

Saliba said (via Arsenal's official website):

“We have to kill the game off before, because when we have so many chances like this, we have to score. We have to defend free-kicks better, we cannot concede them like this, so we can be really disappointed today."

“We have to stick together. We know we’re not in our best moment, but we won’t give up and we’ll come back even stronger. We will work a lot during this break, we will breathe a little bit. We will stick together and come back stronger, and better.”

Arsenal are back in action against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the Emirates on Saturday, January 20.