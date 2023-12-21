"There's no better way to do that" – Jamie Carragher makes bold Liverpool comments but fears they will fall short of winning the title

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Liverpool are overperforming so far this season, stating that Jurgen Klopp's side might fail to lift the 2023-24 Premier League title in the process.

The Reds, who finished in fifth place past term, are currently second in the Premier League standings with 38 points from 17 matches. On the other hand, Arsenal are top of the domestic table with 39 points so far.

Speaking prior to Liverpool's 5-1 EFL Cup quarter-final win over West Ham United on Wednesday (December 20), Carragher opined on the Anfield outfit's campaign. He told Sky Sports (h/t Daily Mail):

"Throughout the season, when you look at the points Liverpool have got, they are one of the top teams in the country. But when you actually look at the performances, I'm not sure. And I just think I probably need a little bit more convincing. There's no better way to do that than by getting a great result against Arsenal at the weekend, who at this moment are top of the table."

Expressing his doubts about the Reds' title charge, Carragher added:

"But I just think they might be a little bit short of winning the title, I hope I'm wrong. It might be a season that's a little bit different than what we've seen in the past where you've almost felt like you had to win almost week after week. I think if they are to win the league, it would have to be a season where maybe it was just mid-80 points rather than mid-90."

Carragher, who helped the Merseyside outfit lift 11 trophies, continued:

"They are probably overperforming results-wise or points that they've got, it is probably a big surprise for most fans who were probably targeting a trophy and a top four finish. It's just whether they can stay in that position. I think most people are not quite sure."

How have Liverpool fared so far this term?

Earlier this summer, Liverpool splashed £145 million to revamp their midfield. They decided to rope in Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Wataru Endo ahead of this campaign.

With a brand new midfield and a revitalized defence, the Reds have relished a fine start to the ongoing season. They have recorded 18 victories, five draws and three defeats in 26 overall matches so far.

Liverpool, who have scored 63 goals and shipped 25 so far, will next face Arsenal in their home league clash on Saturday (December 23).