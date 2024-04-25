"There's a big decision to be made" - Jamie Carragher admits Liverpool attacker has failed to reach expectations

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher feels Liverpool have to take a call on striker Darwin Nunez's future at the club after the Reds lost 0-2 against Everton on Wednesday, April 24.

The Merseyside derby defeat dealt a significant blow to the title hopes for Liverpool, with Nunez yet again guilty of missing scoring chances.

"The chance that Nunez misses before half-time, that is unforgivable at this level," Carragher told Sky Sports (via Liverpool Echo) after the full-time whistle. "That is not acceptable at this level, certainly when Liverpool are going for the title."

He added:

"I think I'm at the stage now with Nunez where I don't think there is a question to ask. I think after two years at the club - and I have been guilty of this - you want him to do well because there is so much that you like because he gives everything, he runs and causes trouble and gets the odd goal and gets an assist."

Carragher continued:

"But after two years when Liverpool this season are going to the title and those big games, you need your man to score away at Old Trafford, away at Goodison, in the European game at Atalanta. There is no time to waste, this is not October or November. This is the business end of the title."

Analyzing Darwin Nunez's development at the club, Jamie Carragher said:

"In terms of Nunez and where the club go forward now, I think after two years, we have all been in squads where someone comes in and maybe you talk about the first year and maybe say, okay he’s getting up to speed with and he’s improving, and it looked like he was at the start of the season but it has ground to a halt."

He concluded:

"You are looking at it now and after two years, I don’t think there is going to be a massive improvement in him. What we have seen in the last two years is what he is. He can cause trouble, he can be erratic with his finishing. I don’t think it is going to be enough to win you the biggest trophies so I think there is a big decision to be made on him in the summer."

Liverpool signed Nunez from SL Benfica for a reported fee of £85.5 million (including add-ons) back in 2022. He has registered 33 goals and 17 assists in 92 games for the club. Nunez ranks second in the Premier League for most chances missed this season (26).

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reacts to 0-2 loss against Everton

Speaking in the press conference, Jurgen Klopp sounded disappointed with his team's loss in the Merseyside derby.

When asked about his thoughts on the game, he said (via Liverpool's official club website):

"No good thoughts at all. Very disappointed, frustrated obviously. I had now obviously a few interviews and I would say you can sum up: it was not good enough."

Klopp analyzed the game, saying:

"We played the game, or let it happen, the game Everton wanted. They scored two goals from set-pieces. The first one we defended somehow three times but in the end we put it on a plate and I don’t think Branthwaite scored it, he didn’t even hit the ball properly but the ball rolls over the line."

Klopp continued:

"After that we had our best period, we really put them under pressure, we created big chances and didn’t score. Going like that in half-time, each situation we missed gave Everton kind of momentum even more and took away from us. We never had it, but it didn’t help."

Liverpool's loss has left them in second place with 74 points after 34 games. They are three behind leaders Arsenal. Manchester City are on 73 points after 32 games and play later tonight (April 25) against Brighton & Hove Albion.