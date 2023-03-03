“There’s a big three points up for grabs” – Alexander-Arnold makes confident claim ahead of Liverpool vs Manchester United

Trent Alexander-Arnold believes that 'form goes out of the window' when Liverpool take on Manchester United. The Reds defender admits the two sides have been on a different pace this season but believes his side have what it takes to win.

Liverpool host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday at Anfield. Ten points separate the two sides after 24 matches in the league, but all eyes will be on the three points up for grabs.

Speaking to LiverpoolECHO ahead of the big match, Trent claimed that he was confident about his team going all out for the win against Manchester United. He said:

"It's a big fixture. It's always big no matter what's going on between the two teams and the different situations that are going on. The game is always massive, it's always the one the fans want to win and as players we really want to win as well, so it's one the club is passionate about. There's a big three points up for grabs and that is the aim is to get the three points this Sunday."

Liverpool are in a transition period ahead of Manchester United clash

Trent Alexander-Arnold has claimed that the Reds are in a transition period and that has been the key reason behind their form this season. He added that they are still targeting a top four finish and nothing less.

He said:

"There is always a weird transition period in the season where you're sort of in between targets. Whether you can push for the league or you're fighting for top four and there is always a weird air about it. But I think now we fully understand what our task is now and it's to go and get the top four."

Trent continued:

"That's our aim, that's our target and we're clear in our vision. That is what we're aiming for and as a team we think it's achievable and as a team we just need to go there and produce it and that starts with us. We started out with a good set of results, the last four league games especially and then it's obviously a big one on Sunday."

Liverpool are still in the UEFA Champions league, but are 5-2 down to Real Madrid after the Round of 16 first leg at home.

Poll : 0 votes