“There’s a bit of romance in it” – British actor Danny Dyer opens up on West Ham fans’ X-rated chant about his daughter and Jarrod Bowen

British actor Danny Dyer opened up on West Ham fans' chant about his daughter Dani Dyer and her partner Jarrod Bowen.

While Bowen is a known entity in English football with his accolades for West Ham United and also for being a part of England's national team, Dani is a famed personality on her own merit. She is a former Love Island star and has shot to fame after her appearance on the reality TV show.

Bowen, though, is often subjected by the Hammers' fans with his partner's name as fans have invented an X-rated chant for their player, which goes (via The Sun):

“Bowen’s on fire, and he’s s******g Dani Dyer.”

This chant goes in the tune of Gala's famous song, 'Freed from desire'. However, when West Ham played Luton Town in the Premier League during the recent set of matches, Bowen was subjected to a sick chant from opposition fans as they sang:

“Jarrod Bowen, your girlfriend’s a w***e.”

Bowen, though, had the last laugh as he scored a great header and celebrated by shushing the opposition fans.

Dani's father, Danny Dyer, was asked about the chant from the Hammers' fans aimed at Bowen, which includes his daughter's name as well. He takes no offense to it, as Dyer said (via The Sun):

“I think there’s a bit of romance in it. Think about it, it’s a compliment. They’re saying Bowen is on fire which is unreal. And he’s also s******g Dani Dyer."

He added:

“So if you think about it, they’re saying it can’t get any better. So there’s a compliment in there. Listen, sometimes I start the song off before the other West Ham fans. I’m not even going to lie.”

How has Jarrod Bowen fared for West Ham so far this season?

Jarrod Bowen has had a fiery start to his campaign with West Ham United this season. He is currently one of the most in-form players in the Premier League.

Bowen has, till now, scored three goals and has provided one assist in four matches for the Hammers this term. The Englishman keeps on racking up the numbers to his tally.

Bowen made his debut for the Hammers back in 2020 and has so far made 162 appearances for the club, scoring 43 goals and providing 32 assists across competitions.

West Ham United are currently third in the points table with 10 points from four matches. They won their latest match on Saturday, defeating Luton Town 2-1, with Jarrod Bowen scoring one of the goals.