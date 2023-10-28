"There's certainly no bad blood" - English club release hilarious statement amid reports of Taylor Swift buying the club

League Two club Notts County confirmed in a statement that pop icon Taylor Swift will not be buying the club in a rather humorous manner. This comes after a report in the Weekend Sport newspaper which claimed that the singer was interested in purchasing the team.

In a hilarious statement full of references to some of Swift's iconic hits, club owners Chris and Alex Reedtz assured fans that there would be no change in ownership.

The statement read:

"As sorry as we are to disappoint the Swifties in our fanbase, we're going to have to shake this story off.

"There's certainly no bad blood between ourselves and Taylor, but at such an exciting time for us and the club, she surely couldn't have believed we would relinquish our control."

The statement added:

"We'll leave a blank space in tomorrow's pre-match play list for a track from her newly-released 1989 album as a gesture of goodwill."

Formed in 1862 and recognized as the second-oldest football league club in the world after Crystal Palace (1861), Notts County fell down to the National League in 2019, the fifth tier of English football. Following a nail-biting penalty playoff shootout win over Chesterfield last season, they secured their return to League Two.

Swift would have followed in the footsteps of Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who purchased non-league side Wrexham two years ago. Wrexham also secured promotion to League Two alongside Notts County last season.

Ange Postecoglou quietly confident amidst strong start to Tottenham Hotspur career

Spurs have had a brilliant start under the Australian.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has assured fans that his players are level-headed despite their strong start to the season. Speaking to the press, the Australian claimed that the environment around the club was competitive.

He said (via press conference):

"No, I don't sense anyone sort of floating about the place.

"There's no reason for them to feel that way because when they come in every day they see the same thing. They see an environment where training is going to be hard, training is going to be competitive.

"It doesn't allow [the players] to think about anything other than OK, they've got to be at their best every day to make sure that they keep pushing themselves, push each other to get to where we want to. To be honest, I think if you think about that stuff, you've probably got the wrong kind of people in your building."

Tottenham continued their dream start under Postecoglou with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Friday, 27 October. They have now opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, having played one extra game.

Postecoglou was appointed Spurs' manager this season after a fantastic stint with Celtic where he won five trophies in two years. He has already broken the Premier League record for most points (26) secured by a new manager in his first nine games.